On Oct. 18, 2024, indie rock band Wallows released their new single titled, “BAD DREAM.” The single was released in two forms. The first is a standard track that can be found on their latest album, “Model.” The second is in an alternate and original form that strips away the familiar dream-pop sounds the band typically plays, offering a heavier, more grungy tone.

The definitive, uncapitalized track, “Bad Dream,” was featured on “Model” and has a tone akin to many of the songs in the Wallows discography such as “Remember When” and “Pleaser.” The song starts off with an ethereal, shoegaze-like tone set by the use of reverb, delay and marching drum cadences common in a lot of indie songs, only for it to be joined by calming vocals of bassist Braeden Lemasters (a surprising, but a welcome change from Dylan Minette’s popular role as lead vocals). The lyrics share a faltering relationship wrapped up in concern, making it the archetypal indie song, one that belongs with many of the upbeat tracks that could be found on “Model.”

“BAD DREAM,” the capitalized, alternative and original track, contrasts the sound of the uncapitalized version of the song from the get-go. Although this song is completely void of any production value, it compensates for the lack of reverb and delay with distortion. In many ways, the song could be compared to other less prominent tracks of theirs such as “Underneath the Streetlights in the Winter Outside Your House” and “Sun Tan.” Its angsty tone being emphasized with heavy guitar riffs, the lyrical themes of a relationship in peril become ever so clear.

There are separate reasons to listen to both takes of this single. “Bad Dream” evokes a polished, indie vibe that can be enjoyed by more casual Wallows fans. However, the heavier and rawer, Black Keys-ish sound from “BAD DREAM” further emphasizes the lyrics, expressing the desire to keep a relationship stable. Additionally the alternative track is sure to be appreciated by more embedded fans of the Wallows, especially as the heavy, distorted tones harken back to many of their less known, yet praiseworthy tracks.

Verdict: Although the standard track off of their recent album “Model” remains the quintessential version to listen to, “BAD DREAM” is still worth a shot, especially for more seasoned fans of Wallows.