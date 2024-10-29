What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Are you going to a Halloween party?

Favorite Halloween Costumes Students Have Worn:

Chucky Lobster

Anakin Skywalker Snow White

TV Head Bumblebee

Miss Congeniality Sleeping Beauty

Student Halloween “Hot Takes”

Emily Manus

“Teenagers should be able to trick or treat until they’re like 18.”

Emily Mata

“No one should bat an eye when you attend class in costume.”

Ty Mandel

“One thing I love about Halloween is that it allows groups of friends to hang out, dress up and get free candy. Basically, I love how interactive the holiday can be and it is really fun!”

Isabella Herrera Alvarez

“I’m not a fan of the kitty, angel and devil costumes. Though they are cute, they are so low effort. I want to see weird costumes like a pony riding a hotdog or something.”

Gabriela Galvan

“I hate seeing costumes that are too conceptual to recognize.”

Edwin Basurto

“I love Halloween, but now that I’m an ‘adult,’ I mainly go to parties instead of fairs and trick or treating since it doesn’t feel as fun anymore.”

Pascale Gibbs

“Gummy candy is completely ‘mid.’”

Melissa Santos Ponce

“Halloweekend should be the week after, not before.”

Daniela Cruz

“I don’t like Halloween. I don’t understand why people dress inappropriately and I don’t like the concept of celebrating death. We should celebrate life.”

Paola Sierra, Biochemistry, Fourth year (she/her)

What is your favorite part about Halloween?

“My favorite part about Halloween is the festivities with families, friends, getting into character, having fun and letting loose.”

Pareesa Masood, Biology, Second year (she/her)

What is your favorite part about Halloween?

“My favorite thing about Halloween is dressing up.”

Suhaima Mahnoor, Biochemistry, Second year (she/her)

What is your favorite part about Halloween?

“My favorite thing about Halloween is spending time with friends and going out.”

Annie Hsu, Biochemistry, Fourth year (she/her)

What is your favorite part about Halloween?

“I don’t really like Halloween that much. Growing up, my parents never made a big deal out of it … so I don’t really celebrate Halloween that much.”