ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and western singer Bruno Mars collaborated on “APT.” Released on Oct. 18, this song is a pop-rock track inspired by the Korean drinking game “Apartment.” In an article by Danielle Chelosky, ROSÉ explains, “APT.” is actually my favorite Korean drinking game … One night, I taught my crew how to play the game … and I said we should make a song out of it.”

In an interview with Vogue, ROSÉ admitted not knowing whether or not it was okay that she made a song about a Korean drinking game. This is understandable due to the negative reception she may receive because of South Korea’s conservative culture. Additionally, she fretted upon whether or not it was too unserious. The track itself is about being attracted to someone and wanting to play the aforementioned “Apartment” game as a way of flirting.

The introduction is ROSÉ chanting, “Chaeyoung’s favorite random game, random game, game start,” in Korean, which is usually chanted with friends during a social setting when it is someone’s turn to pick a random game to play. Chaeyoung is ROSÉ’s Korean name, so this introduction means that it’s ROSÉ’s turn to choose a party game, and as listeners may have guessed, she starts the “Apartment” game. Not only is it a fun and unique way to start any track, but also it grabs listeners’ attention instantly, which is a good sign if ROSÉ and Bruno Mars want this single to really succeed.

Many western K-pop stans know this chant from Korean game shows that have their favorite idols as guests, so it is widely recognizable. However, this isn’t the first time fun chants in Korean have been incorporated into a single. The chanting is reminiscent of “Mirror Mirror” by Thai artists F.HERO and MILLI, and Changbin of K-pop boy group Stray Kids, which has a part where MILLI, in the beginning of her rap verse, quotes the iconic “Oh, My Song” by K-pop girl group Oh My Girl’s Hyojung.

In the chorus, ROSÉ repeats the word “apartment” in Korean, which is how the drinking game begins. Although a lot of music buffs dislike repetitive choruses, the song can’t help but stick itself into everyone’s heads. The beat kicks in with rhythmic clapping emphasizing her chanting. Listeners clock right away that this song samples from Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey.” Oftentimes, many shun songs for heavy sampling and lack of uniqueness. However, the sample is just familiar enough for listeners to be pleasantly surprised when they hear it while not being overused to the point of it being a carbon-copy of the original, such as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.”

Whether K-pop stans want to acknowledge it or not, there are a plethora of K-pop idols that are not truly gifted at singing. There are many more idols that are better known for their dancing prowess, fast rapping, unworldly beauty or popularity on a survival show. An idol that is stable while singing live is starting to be difficult to come by in the K-pop scene when so many groups rely on autotune and lip syncing. Well-known examples of this are K-pop girl groups aespa and IVE “hitting high notes” with completely straight faces, which is often compared to fellow girl group NMIXX singing when they’re not supposed to, inadvertently proving they’re singing live. ROSÉ’s talent and unique voice were breaths of fresh air to K-pop when BLACKPINK debuted, and listeners are pleased to hear her iconic style of singing once again in the first verse of “APT.” It sounds like a song from the soundtrack of “Teen Beach Movie” with its “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’”-type melody. It also reminds listeners of Bruno Mars’ older song “Runaway Baby” from his timeless debut album.

The pre-chorus slows down to emphasize a piano being introduced into the background alongside ROSÉ’s voice. Although this is a nice break of pace to the upbeatness of a song, it could use some sort of guitar to really tie together the rock elements that the two artists were going for.

The second verse is Bruno Mars’, and he throws in the Korean word for “cheers” into it, which is a cute touch. Afterwards, the chorus returns, this time with the voices of ROSÉ and Bruno Mars blending together with perfect harmonization, which is unsurprising as both are quite talented singers. The beginning of the bridge kicks in soon after, reminding listeners of Blondie’s “One Way or Another” due to the rock aspects that were missing in the pre-chorus being present here, especially with the drums and ROSÉ saying, “I’m comin’ to getcha, getcha, getcha.” The rest of the bridge is nothing too special with ROSÉ singing, “Hold on, I’m on my way,” repetitively.

Although ROSÉ worried about whether or not people would take this track seriously, listeners conclude that the concept and lyrics add a perfect amount of fun to the single. The lyrics aren’t anything special, but it’s fitting as this was intended to be more of an upbeat, lighthearted track anyways. ROSÉ’s solo discography leans more towards being about serious topics, such as finding herself in “On The Ground” and heartbreak in “Gone.” This makes “APT.” a new and exciting song to put under her belt as a solo artist.

Verdict: “APT.” is an unexpected but welcome collaboration from two talented singers. Not only is it endlessly catchy, but also it is an all-around great song with its addictive melody, familiar sound, and fun lyrics.