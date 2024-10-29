As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, the air begins to shift, and with it comes the sense that the occult is stirring just beneath the surface. “Practical magic” is the perfect Halloween movie to begin spooky season with.

Offering more witchy feel good energy rather than jump scares, this 1988 classic might seem out of date coming out 26 years ago, but its themes are relevant now more than ever. While the movie didn’t score the highest on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score was a decent 73%.

The film follows two witch sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), are cursed to lose any man they fall in love with. This isn’t just some cheesy rom-com with magic sprinkled in. It’s about family, breaking generational trauma, self-empowerment and how to handle life’s messiness. All of which totally hit in today’s world where people are more focused on self-growth, mental health and finding acceptance.

While the movie isn’t a horror film, nor does it give “Hocus Pocus” vibes, it nails the mystical Halloween spirit. There are witches, curses, ghosts and a few other spooky moments, but the heart of this movie is in its emotional journey. It’s the ideal blend of light and dark; the audience gets the fun, magical elements of the season coupled with a story about love, sisterhood and self-discovery. This movie delivers the Halloween spirit without the nightmares.

The visuals in “Practical Magic” are truly cozy autumn goals. The Owens family house — reminiscent of a dark Victorian off a witchy Pinterest board — is the perfect backdrop for this magical story. The whole movie just feels like fall, offering warm-toned colors, glowing candles and a comforting eerie feeling. It captures the whole “fall magic” aesthetic in a way that feels timeless. Although the tint at times can be a bit overwhelming, the charm and coziness more than make up for it.

One of the reasons “Practical Magic” still holds up is the way it handles witchcraft. The magic in this movie isn’t all flashy computer-generated imagery (CGI) and big spells; it is brilliantly grounded. While films like Marvel’s “Agatha All Along” have better CGI, “Practical Magic” captures the atmosphere of magic as a form of healing.

The movie explores emotions and personal growth, which was quite ahead of its time when discussion about mental health was considered taboo. Acting as a metaphor for healing and empowerment, the movie is pretty on-brand for today’s audience. In a world where people are really diving into spirituality, energy work, and breaking toxic cycles, this type of magic feels relevant.

The performances in this movie, especially from Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, are what really make it shine. Their chemistry as sisters feels so real, and their bond is the core of the story. They fight, they laugh and they come together when it matters, showing that true strength comes from the people who stand by you.

In “Practical Magic” there is an iconic scene where the sisters and their aunts, along with the other women in their town, come together to banish an evil spirit. It is a great intersectional feminist movie, based on community, healing and solidarity. That scene isn’t just about magic — it’s about what happens when people unite to face the darkness.

Overall, “Practical Magic is the perfect movie for those who don’t want full-on horror. It’s a mix of magic, love, mystery and emotional growth — all wrapped up in the perfect cozy fall aesthetic. Although it might not be the scariest film, it revives the Halloween spirit and is a great reminder that magic isn’t just about spells — it’s about the strength we find in ourselves and each other.

Verdict: “Practical Magic,” now 26 years old, was ahead of its time in discussing mental health and offers brilliant spooky vibes for Halloween season.