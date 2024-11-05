Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Nine of Wands

Be brave, Scorpio; you have to be persistent about going after what you want, or else you’ll get overwhelmed and defensive.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Star

Trust that everything will work out for your love life. Don’t stress yourself out by pushing too hard.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Moon

I know you’re anxious about the long-term. Either outwardly or subconsciously, you are holding onto fear that you need to let go and let the chips fall where they may.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ten of Swords

Ooooh — it’s not looking good for you, Aquarius. There’s a painful ending on your horizon and it’s going to leave a deep cut.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Strength

You are so in touch with your emotions and that helps you in your relationships tremendously. Let your compassion lead you!

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Queen of Cups

Focus on loving yourself this fall. You’re feeling emotionally stable in your relationships, and if you aren’t, you should stop worrying about them; turn your attention to spending time with yourself.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Three of Swords

Heartbreak is on the horizon for you. The Three of Swords predicts that you will be going through emotional pain and hurt, so be prepared now.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Knight of Wands

It’s the season of passion for you, Gemini. You’ll go on to have adventures that will live in your memories forever, even if the people in your stories don’t stay for the long haul.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Judgement

Your inner critic is holding you back from claiming the love that you deserve. So free yourself, and let it all in!

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Nine of Swords

Leo, you need to focus on releasing your worries and anxiety surrounding your relationships. Those deep-seated fears won’t go away unless you confront them.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Seven of Pentacles

Don’t go for the person who’s bad for you right now, Virgo; focus on the one who will make you happy in the long-term.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ace of Swords

You’re now realizing what a wild idea your past relationship or crush was. Keep this new mental clarity with you going forward.