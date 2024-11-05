Leaving you too full to take seconds, this spaghetti squash recipe is the perfect opportunity to whip up a classic dinner with a twist to it.

Spaghetti Squash

Prep Time/Cook Time: 60 minutes

Serving Size: 2 servings

Ingredients for Spaghetti Squash:

1 spaghetti squash

½ yellow onion

2 garlic cloves

½ can diced tomatoes or 1 ½ diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato puree

¾ jar vodka sauce (or preferred tomato based sauce)

½ pound ground beef (or protein of choice)

½ garlic and herb cheese spread

½ cup mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Instructions:

Begin by preheating the oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit. While the oven is preheating, cut your spaghetti squash in half, lengthwise and scoop out its seeds. Add in ½ of the garlic and herb cheese spread, and season both sides with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ½ tablespoon salt and ½ tablespoon pepper. Place the spaghetti squash into the oven and let it bake for 45 minutes.

While the spaghetti squash is baking, dice the yellow onion, garlic cloves and tomatoes (or open the canned diced tomatoes).

Next, in a saucepan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, diced garlic cloves and the onion.

Once the diced garlic has browned and the onion has turned translucent, follow by adding in the ground beef or protein of choice. Season the protein with onion powder, red pepper flakes, oregano and remaining salt and pepper.

Let the protein cook through and continue by adding in tomato puree. Follow by pouring in vodka sauce and let simmer for five minutes.

Proceed by taking the spaghetti squash out of the oven. Having let it cool down for a minute, take a fork and pick the hollowed inside of the spaghetti squash until it begins to create long, fibrous threads that will replace your traditional spaghetti.

Use the spaghetti squash as a bowl, or pour it out onto a plate. Finally, top your spaghetti squash with the vodka sauce and a handful of mozzarella cheese. Enjoy!