As midterms continue on, stress levels rise and studying becomes imperative. It can become overwhelming, so here are a few tips to get through it alive.

The first thing to remember is that even though studying for midterms can take up a lot of time, it is important that you keep stress-free time for yourself. In your studying schedule, make sure you have regular breaks to relax. Doing this is just as important as studying for midterms.

During your breaks, do something that brings you pleasure. Pick up your favorite book, binge-watch your favorite show, etc … By doing this, your mind will detach from the repetitiveness of your revisions and you will be able to have a fresh start when you begin studying again. You might actually find that you remember your lessons better after your break. As you think of something else and take your attention away from homework, you are giving your brain a break which will help it recharge before your next study session.

Many studies show that sleeping helps with studying and memorizing. An article from the Harvard Health Blog, “Sleep helps learning, memory,” by Harvey B. Simon states that sleep helps the brain “make connections” and “solve problems.” By taking naps during the day or in between study sessions, and by having a healthy sleep pattern, you can greatly improve your memory and study habits. Going to bed earlier during the days leading up to exams can help you better prepare for midterms and studying for tests.

Sometimes, it is difficult to calm down your thoughts which can lead to sleepless nights. The best way to achieve restful sleep is to modify your sleep routine. Instead of scrolling on Instagram before going to bed, read a book, write in a journal or draw. This will detach you from social media and calm you down before bed. If you feel like you are tired throughout the day, do not hesitate to take a nap. Short power naps are actually very useful and can help you feel better and rejuvenated for the rest of the day.

Motivation can be one of the most difficult parts of preparing for midterms. Procrastination usually takes over and when it is time to study we often feel discouraged. One very helpful tool to resolve this problem is a reward system. By giving yourself something to look forward to, it will drive your motivation to learn. These rewards can be snacks, drinks or even video games and television (TV) shows.

For example, try telling yourself that every time you finish three paragraphs of an essay, you get a 20-minute break to eat your favorite snack. You can also try giving yourself two hours of studying for one hour where you can watch TV or play video games. Usually, doing this will make you finish your work faster but be careful to still put in the maximum amount of effort without rushing your studying.

A key element to successful study habits is creating a schedule. Give yourself clear objectives. Your time is in your control so use it well. If you decide that you will study for your biology midterm Monday morning, give yourself strict times to stick to such as 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

Hopefully, you are ensuring that you will not go over a certain amount of hours and this will allow you to have breaks during your day. You will also have a clear idea of what you need to study and when. By doing this, you might feel less overwhelmed and stressed which will make all of your studying more effective.