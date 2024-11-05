Should students have more than one midterm in each class?

Olivia Nam, Business, Information Systems, Third year (she/her)

“I think each class should have only one midterm per quarter and a final at the end.”

Emily Huynh, Biology, Second year (she/her)

“If it’s more of a breadth course, they should really focus on one midterm or one essay, depending on the class. But if it’s a harder class related to your major, I think there should be two midterms just so you can stay on track and keep up to date on what’s going on in the class.”

Roz Dastmalchi, Business, Information Systems, Third Year (she/her)

“Two midterms is fine, but I know people who have classes that have midterms every week or … every two weeks and that’s not a midterm, that’s just a test every week.”

Jamie Lee, Biology, Third Year (she/her)

“I think that classes should have more than one midterm. Personally, I really like when classes have three midterms because I am able to split up the work, depending on how hard the class is, and it keeps me up to date to learn what I have to know.”