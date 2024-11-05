Should students have more than one midterm in each class? 

 

Courtesy of Cecile Diroll/ The Highlander
Olivia Nam, Business, Information Systems, Third year (she/her) 

“I think each class should have only one midterm per quarter and a final at the end.”

 

 

 

 

 

Courtesy of Cecile Diroll/ The Highlander
Emily Huynh, Biology, Second year (she/her) 

“If it’s more of a breadth course, they should really focus on one midterm or one essay, depending on the class. But if it’s a harder class related to your major, I think there should be two midterms just so you can stay on track and keep up to date on what’s going on in the class.” 

 

 

 

 

 

Courtesy of Cecile Diroll/ The Highlander
Roz Dastmalchi, Business, Information Systems, Third Year (she/her)

“Two midterms is fine, but I know people who have classes that have midterms every week or … every two weeks and that’s not a midterm, that’s just a test every week.” 

 

 

 

 

 

Courtesy of Cecile Diroll/ The Highlander
Jamie Lee, Biology, Third Year (she/her) 

“I think that classes should have more than one midterm. Personally, I really like when classes have three midterms because I am able to split up the work, depending on how hard the class is, and it keeps me up to date to learn what I have to know.”

 

 

 

 

Author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR