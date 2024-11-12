Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Knight of Swords

This week focus on your goals. Remember that there can be no forward progress on long-term dreams if you don’t take small steps to achieve what you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Sun

Sagittarius, let your light shine this week. Even if it may feel like everything is not going your way, try to breathe through it and consciously be more joyful this week.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Knight of Pentacles

Your finances and career goals need attention this week. The planning stages of these goals are even more crucial than taking action at this moment.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ten of Pentacles

Take care of family matters this week, Aquarius. Whatever has been set up for you generationally or legacy-wise, make sure you’re really appreciating it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Page of Pentacles

This week you should focus on new opportunities. You’ve been putting too many of your eggs into one basket, and you shouldn’t set yourself up for such a slim chance of success.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Six of Pentacles

You need to both give and receive love this week, Aries. Be open to sharing your time and your ear, and the same gestures will return to you in due time.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Chariot

Don’t avoid the obstacles that have come in your way. Unless you face them head on, they won’t go away.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Empress

Focus on taking initiative this week; this is a good time to practice your leadership skills so that you can feel prepared later down the road.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Two of Cups

Your loved one(s) need your attention this week Cancer. Maybe your communication has been lacking, or maybe you haven’t made time to see one another, but whatever it is, focus on your partnership.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Queen of Pentacles

Help the people around you know that they are secure. Offer to help a classmate with homework, listen to a friend’s rant or go grocery shopping with your roommate; it will help them know that they are loved.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Seven of Wands

Look at one thing this week Virgo. Your multitasking is not going as well as you think it is, so harness your energy towards one actionable cause.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Death

Don’t dwell on the old — focus on the new. If you don’t let go of the past, you’ll never be able to make progress in the present.