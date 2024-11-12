Stuck in the dorms with no kitchen — well, don’t worry — here’s a cheesecake to tide you over if you’re sick of eating at Glasgow.
Mango No-Bake Cheesecake
Prep Time/Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serving Size: 8 slices
Ingredients for Mango No-Bake Cheesecake:
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 8 ounces cool whip
- 1 pack of gelatin
- 30 ounces mango pulp (canned)
- 1 teaspoon sugar (to taste)
- Premade graham cracker crust
Instructions:
Begin by prepping gelatin according to the directions on the packet.
In a large bowl, add cream cheese, cool whip, mango pulp, gelatin and sugar. Mix well, until combined.
Pour the mixture into the graham cracker crust.
Refrigerate for two to three hours, or until firm.
Slice and serve within a week!