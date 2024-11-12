Stuck in the dorms with no kitchen — well, don’t worry — here’s a cheesecake to tide you over if you’re sick of eating at Glasgow.

Mango No-Bake Cheesecake

Prep Time/Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serving Size: 8 slices

Ingredients for Mango No-Bake Cheesecake:

4 ounces cream cheese

8 ounces cool whip

1 pack of gelatin

30 ounces mango pulp (canned)

1 teaspoon sugar (to taste)

Premade graham cracker crust

Instructions:

Begin by prepping gelatin according to the directions on the packet.

In a large bowl, add cream cheese, cool whip, mango pulp, gelatin and sugar. Mix well, until combined.

Pour the mixture into the graham cracker crust.

Refrigerate for two to three hours, or until firm.

Slice and serve within a week!