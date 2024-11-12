One whole year is no small feat when it comes to running a small business. For shops that specialize in niche hobbies of the past, like music-collecting, existing successfully in the ever-changing economy and whimsies of the public deserves more than a pat on the back.

To celebrate that, the Penrose Record Room in Downtown Riverside hosted two full days of anniversary festivities right in the heart of the subterranean shop, turning the relatively smaller store into a huge space of music, smiles, friends and community.

Over the two-day weekend celebration, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, the Penrose Record Room featured a full house of record aficionados, slick-dressed disc jockeys, Penrose Records label musicians and their hoards of fans packed into the basement of the Life Arts Building.

In some ways, it really did feel like a house party. The shop’s mini living-room setup — equipped with a sofa, vintage chairs and a coffee table — hosted a revolving collection of new and old friends catching up, resting in between searching through the record bins and swaying to the music being played on-stage and at the DJ booth.

As patrons filled the aisles, audience members cheered for performances from soulful bands like The Altons, Los Yesterdays and Vicky Tafoya and The Big Beat. And even more customers were filtering through the checkout line snaking through the shop and out the door, searching through the “Just In” bins to find stacks of fresh vinyl records to purchase.

The weekend’s musical lineup included DJ sets by KUCR’s very own Mr. Blue, longtime contributing host of Radio Aztlan, local favorite Dylan Trebizo (@papatrebizo on Instagram) and a fan-favorite set by Trish Toledo ending the evening after her live performance on Saturday.

The weekend also saw The Emkays, The Escapers and Junior Scaife bringing a crowd of fans looking to purchase 7-inch single vinyls and get them signed by the bandmates. Artists and their supporters alike traveled into town for the weekend from cities like Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo and even Las Vegas.

Both of the store’s owners, Gabe Roth and Matt Beld, took on the role as emcee, with both of them behind the register at various times throughout the days, handling the microphone and giving warm welcomes and thank-yous to the eclectic stage personalities and friends of the label.

Most Penrose artists are used to performing in sold-out, ticketed live music venues, so to experience the intimate and stripped-down sets in between record bins, and directly under the recording studio where Roth and the artists make the music happen, is an experience that you can only get at Riverside’s very own Penrose Record Room.

Dedicated regulars at the shop will remember past in-store acoustic performances by groups like The Charities, The Jack Moves, The Silvertone, Johnny Rui and Joey Quinones — and appearances by San Diego legends Thee Sacred Souls — all of which helped to build the community of music lovers that have gathered around the shop throughout the past year.

Patrons attended the anniversary weekend celebration not only for the live performances, but also the fun and kind personalities of the owners themselves, who have worked immensely to build the brick and mortar shop. The celebration itself was a long time in the making, as Beld collected and purchased tirelessly for the brand new 45s bin, stacked to the brim with familiar and rare Oldies, Blues, Soul, R&B and (my personal favorite) 60s Rock 7-inch singles, which is an offering that reflects the personal pride of Beld himself, whose favorite form of vinyl is the iconic 7-inch single.

Guests were invited to linger and make themselves at home on the couch and chop it up with strangers, transporting the experience to resemble something out of 90s movies like Empire Records or High Fidelity. Adding to the old-school fun, Beld and Roth customized a Penrose wheel of fortune, designed to mimic a vinyl record in the center, which stood by the cash register and was spun for prizes by anyone spending a hundred bucks.

Customers received free tote bags, slipmats, ballcaps, record cases and even Penrose Showcase records. The two also collaborated with long-time friend of the store, Brandon Lobo, to set up the raffle of a beautiful, red, vintage Schwinn bicycle donated by Lobo for the festivities. On Sunday evening, winner James T. was called and went home with a shiny new bike!

Needless to say, the weekend spawned high spirits for the state of record stores today and the growing local music scene. When asked to reflect on the successful year of store ownership, Beld expressed the importance of giving back to the community that frequents the shop and supports the label’s music, “because without them, we really wouldn’t be here.” It seems that the key to having a thriving small business is to connect deeply with the people you’re serving — and with a music store, they’re already one step ahead of the game.

Beld and Roth hope to be around for a long while, and in local opinion, they’re already making history. Since the anniversary weekend, the two haven’t stopped preparing for their next big event, the annual Record Store Day that lands on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. The day will see special releases that collectors can only find in participating stores, like the Record Room, which will have something for everyone, from old-heads to pop culture loyalists.

Inside sources even say that there might be more in store live performances — but you’ll have to get down to the shop or follow their Instagram page, @penroserecordroom if you want to find out.

Cheers to many more years of music, friends, family and records at the Penrose Record Room!