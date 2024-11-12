On Nov. 4, fourth-generation K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) released their seventh mini album “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY.” The members are credited as songwriters for the six songs.

The album is introduced by “Heaven,” a disco-pop track. This number is about reuniting with that special someone and exploring all the deep depths love has to offer. As the title of the album suggests, “Heaven” begins with dreamy synth chords that make listeners feel like they’re floating amongst the stars. This song lives up to listeners’ expectations, fitting the “star” theme of the album well. In the background, there is a short sound bite of a high-pitched whistle, which adds to the playful whimsy of the song. To fully enjoy the track, it has to be listened to more than once. The number itself is nothing particularly special, but it fits well alongside other songs of TXT’s discography.

The title track is “Over the Moon,” a pop-R&B song with a slight rock twinge. It’s all about the joy of living in a world full of love after meeting that special someone who brings color to life. The beginning leads listeners to think this will be a slower, more sensual track before the drums kick in for the first verse. Some can’t help but be a bit disappointed, going into the number thinking this would be a slower song that would better display TXT’s vocal talent. Ever since their release of “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” TXT has been experimenting with elements of rock in their songs. “Over the Moon” is no exception with electric guitar framing the chorus alongside many other strong stylistic choices influenced by the genre.

The third on the tracklist is “Danger,” an electro-pop and R&B number about the parts of love that, although thrilling, could potentially be “dangerous.” Yeonjun begins by whispering, “Tomorrow by together,” in a deep voice, reminiscent of the beginning of his solo song, “GGUM.” He raps the first verse in a raspy tone that is a nice change of pace from the other members’ softer vocals.

Although the chorus is repetitive and gets tiring quickly, the gravely whispering of “What you doin’ to me?” afterwards really scratches a certain part of the brain. Deep voices have been highly regarded in the K-pop scene from Stray Kids’ Felix to ATEEZ’s Mingi, so it’s no surprise that TXT also wants to have a trendy deep voice in this track to give it that “killing point.”

A lot of K-pop stans have heard of “Run Away” by TXT, but many have yet to hear the catchiness of “Resist (Not Gonna Run Away)” by TXT, which is the fourth on the tracklist. It has a catchy, Latin-inspired sound with the acoustic guitar and drum elements, and starts strong with beautiful falsettos gracing the listener’s ears. The ad-libs make it reminiscent of the best parts of any 2000s track.

The second to last number is “Forty One Winks,” an R&B song. This is a switch-up from the last track, going back to smooth synths and a groovy bassline. Again, there’s nothing that particularly stands out in the number, but it fits nicely within the album as well as within TXT’s discography as a whole.

The outroduction to “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY” is “Higher Than Heaven,” an indisputable rock track. It’s an upbeat number that ties the album together in a neat bow; beginning with “Heaven,” this album takes listeners on a musical journey. Listeners are reminded of K-pop bands, such as DAY6, with this song.

The bridge sticks to the “star” concept with Hueningkai singing, “The starlight that protects us,” likely alluding to love giving them the power to transcend the heavens. The word choices are especially pretty, and Hueningkai’s dulcet vocals only add to it. Taehyun closes the bridge with a perfectly drawn-out high note before the electric guitar kicks back in.

Verdict: Although the average listener isn’t exactly “Over the Moon” or feeling like they’re in “Heaven” when listening to this album, TXT showcases an iconic sound that they truly have made their own with “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY.”