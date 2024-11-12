The University of California, Riverside (UCR) hosted Whittier College in a non-conference game Friday night. Although Whittier started with possession at tip-off, the Highlanders quickly regained possession and put up multiple three pointers throughout quarter one. Junior guard Makayla Rose and senior forward Esther Matarranz played aggressively throughout the first quarter, ultimately leading UCR to end the quarter 17-8.

Graduate guard Seneca Hackley, who led the starters with 14 points, was a large part of the collaborative effort that led UCR to their win. When asked about building off the momentum of this win, Hackley shared that she is “just excited to get to play with my teammates. We’re learning how teaching each other works.”

Throughout the second quarter, Whittier attempted to step their game up, but were met by unwavering aggression from the Highlanders, which also resulted in their multiple individual player fouls. Hackley and Rose continued to push each other, even when Whittier tried to prevent UCR from getting rebounds. The first half ended with the Highlanders securing a 17 point lead.

Rose credited Hackley and junior guard Zoe Tillery for her success during the game: “100% Seneca and Zoe [really stepped up this game], especially Zoe, the energy they gave me, cheering me on. Honestly, all my teammates encouraging me really gave me the motivation to put in an effort and get multiple efforts, like steals and extra hands, on the court”.

With a 3-pointer, Hackley showed Whittier that the Highlanders weren’t taking their foot off the gas, as they continued to play aggressively throughout the second half.

UCR ended the fourth quarter fighting for every ball, going for every rebound until the last second, leading them to win by 39 points. The Highlanders will hopefully build off this momentum at their next game on Nov. 11 against Fresno State, on the road.

Looking towards the future, Hackley, highlighted her goals for the remainder of the season: “Honestly, just win games.”