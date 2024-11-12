California polls are closed and preliminary election results are starting to come in; official 2024 election results are set to be certified by Dec.13. With a couple of weeks until all the mail-in-ballots will be counted, here are the preliminary results of the 2024 election:

President — Republican, Donald Trump

Currently receiving 312 electoral votes, and polling at 50.4%, On Nov. 6, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump was announced as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Vice President (VP) Kamala Harris who received 226 electoral votes and 58% of the popular vote in California, on Wednesday night, conceded the election to President Elect Trump. Losing in every swing and battleground state, in her concession speech, at her alma mater, Howard University, VP Harris rallied the crowd, emphasizing that her cause will continue: “Sometimes the fight takes a while … That doesn’t mean we won’t win.”

Continuing a long line of election tradition, only broken by Donald Trump in 2020 who never conceded to the election results, during her concession speech, VP Harris told the crowd “When we lose an election, we accept the results.”

In his victory speech, President-elect Trump expressed how happy he was and how “this is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

He continued on, boasting the extreme margins that he won the election by: “[we have] won the battleground states of North Carolina, I love these places, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, we are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska, which would result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes … We also have won the popular vote, that was great … Winning the popular vote was very nice, very nice.”

Stressing promises he made during his campaign, President Elect Trump continued, “We wanna have borders. We wanna have security. We wanna have things be good, safe. We want great education. We want a strong and powerful military and ideally, we don’t have to use it … I’m going to stop wars. But this is also a massive victory for democracy and for freedom. Together, we’re going to unlock America’s glorious destiny. We’re going to achieve the most incredible future for our people.”

California State Senator — Democrat, Adam B. Schiff

In the race to replace California State Senator (Sen.) Dianne Feinstein, Democrat candidate Adam B. Schiff beat Republican candidate Steve Garvey. Currently polling at 58.1%, receiving 6,563,971 votes, compared to Garvey’s 41.9% and 4,740,590 votes, the Associated Press (AP) declared Schiff the winner shortly after the polls closed.

Following the election, Schiff told a crowd of supporters gathered at the California Democratic Party event in downtown Los Angeles (LA), “I will spend every day trying to repay the trust that you have placed in me by serving this Golden State with all of my heart and soul.” Continuing, Schiff reflected on the legacy of Sen. Feinstein, recognizing her as a “giant of the US Senate.”

In an event hosted by the East Valley Republican Women Patriots, joined by a crowd of 400 supporters, Tuesday night at the Ranch Mirage, Garvey took the stage addressing his loss of the senate race. Calling the night “bittersweet,” Garvey emphasized his hope that President Elect Trump “[will] be supported by a strong [Republican] Senate,” but also wished that he too could be a part of that senate.

Riverside County House of Representative:

District 25 — Democrat, Raul Ruiz

According to the 2020 redistricting map, which outlines all the borders of California’s voting districts, the 25th congressional district is located in the Mojave desert, and encompasses Imperial County, most of Riverside county and the eastern edge of San Bernardino.

Democrat Incumbent Raul Ruiz rewon the vote for US House of Representatives District 25 seat, polling at 56.5% and receiving 93,934 votes. His opposition, Republican Ian M. Weeks, currently polling at 43.5%, lost the election with 71,572 votes.

District 35 — Democrat, Norma J. Torres

California’s 35th congressional district encompasses parts of the Inland Empire and includes cities like Chino, Eastvale, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga and Upland.

Incumbent Democrat Norma Torres rewon her seat this election; currently polling at 56.6%, she received 82,423 votes. Republican candidate Mike Cargile lost the election, polling at 43.4% with 63,129 votes.

District 39 — Democrat, Mark Takano

Including cities like Jurupa Valley, Riverside, Moreno Valley and Perris, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) is located in California’s 39th congressional district.

Rewinning his seat this election, Incumbent Democrat Mark Takono is currently polling at 55.8%, receiving 89,868 votes. His Republican opponent, David Serpa is currently polling at 44.2%, receiving 71,160 votes, losing the race for this congressional seat.

District 40 — Republican, Young Kim

Encompassing Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, Republican incumbent Young Kim has rewon her seat. Polling at 56.2% and receiving 176,617 votes Kim beat her opposition, Joe Kerr, who is currently polling at 43.8%, receiving 137,472 votes.

District 41 — Republican, Ken Calvert

California’s 41st congressional district is located in Riverside County, and includes the cities of Palm Springs, Menifee, Calimesa, Norco, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta and most of Corona.

In one of California’s most competitive races, Democrat Will Rollins is polling at 48.6%, receiving 136,596 votes, against California’s longest-serving Grand Old Party (GOP) Congressman Ken Calvert. Receiving 133,976 votes and polling at 51.4%, Incumbent Calvert is currently in the lead, and presumed to win this election; however, with only 56.94% of the expected vote reported for this seat, the results of this race are still too close to call.

District 48 — Republican, Darell E. Issa

Covering most of East County, San Diego and the Temecula Valley, Republican incumbent Darell Issa has rewon his seat representing California’s 48th congressional district. Polling at 59.9% and receiving 168,332 votes, Issa beat Democrat Stephe Houlahan, who is currently polling at 40.1%, receiving 112,690 votes.

State Ballot Measures

Proposition 2: “Bonds for Public School and College Facilities” — YES

Polling at 57.3% and receiving 6,288,670 yes votes and 4,685,319 no votes, Proposition 2 polling shows that this measure will likely pass. This bond will allow the state to borrow $10 billion to repair k-12 schools and community colleges.

Proposition 3: “Constitutional Right to Marriage” — YES

One of two measures aiming to make amendments to the California Constitution, Proposition 3 will constitutionally guarantee same-sex couples equal marriage rights in the state of California. Currently polling at 61.6%, receiving 6,793,867 yes votes and 4,235,247 no votes, this measure has passed.

Proposition 4: “Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks” — YES

Authorizing a $10 billion bond to address climate change, by improving Californians’ access to drinking water and implementing extreme heat and wildfire programs, preliminary results show that this measure is likely to pass. Polling at 58.4%, Proposition 4 received 5,447,598 yes votes and 4,594,873 no votes.

Proposition 5: “Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure” — NO

This measure would have made it easier for local governments to borrow money for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects by lowering the required vote threshold to pass bonds from two-thirds to 55%. Polling at 43.9% and receiving 4,801,450 yes votes and 6,129,917 no votes, Proposition 5 did not pass.

Proposition 6: “Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work” — NO

Proposition 6, the second measure on the ballot aiming to make amendments to the California Constitution, based on preliminary polling results, is headed for defeat. Receiving 45.6% of the yes vote, 4,908,775 votes in favor and 5,860,198 against, this measure would have removed an exemption in the state constitution that allows prisoners to be forced to do unpaid labor; because this proposition failed, this slavery clause will remain in the California Constitution.

Proposition 32: “Raises Minimum Wage” — NO

Currently Proposition 32, which proposes raising California’s minimum wage to $18 an hour, has received 5,3289,691 yes votes and 5,717,091 no votes; polling at 48.2%, this measure is most likely to not pass once results are finalized.

Proposition 33: “Local Government Residential Rent Control” — NO

Backed by the tenant advocates and the LA nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation, in its third time on the ballot, this local rent control bill has failed. Preliminary votes on Proposition 33 show that 38.7% (4,226,288 votes) of voters casted yes and 61.3% (6,691,469 votes) casted no, making it unlikely that future polling will change the failing result of this measure.

Proposition 34: “Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues” — YES

Passing with 51.2% of the vote, 5,422,123 people voting yes and 5,174,079 people voting no, Proposition 34 preliminary polling results show that voters are undecided on this measure; until future polling numbers are released, it is too early to call this proposition passed. Only applying to companies that spend at least $100 million on expansion other than direct care, if passed, Proposition 34 will require health care providers to utilize prescription drug revenue on their patients.

Proposition 35: “Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal” — YES

Passing with an overwhelming 67.1% of the vote, 7,298,812 votes in favor and 3,583,066 votes against, Proposition 35 makes permanent taxes to fund Medi-Cal programs in California. Backed by the healthcare industry, this measure guarantees that the new permanent tax on health care plans is spent on providers who treat low-income patients through the state’s Medi-Cal program.

Proposition 36: “Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes” — YES

Pushed by some moderate Democrats and Republicans, but opposed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Proposition 36 has passed and is currently polling at 69.8% yes, with 7,669,403 people voting in favor and 3,315,447 people voting against. Proposition 34 passing reclassifies some drug and theft crimes as felonies, creating a new category of drug crimes called “treatment-mandated” crimes, requiring defendants to either undergo drug treatments or face felony jail time.

All figures, results and information is current as of Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.