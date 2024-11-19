Following the Nov. 5 election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special session on Dec. 2 for lawmakers to prepare the state’s defenses against potential policy changes under the new Trump administration. California has frequently taken a more progressive stance on policies than the federal government on major issues including environmental protection, immigration and reproductive rights.

For example, Gov. Newsom has been a leading proponent of California’s progressive policies with executive orders, including his plan to achieve net zero carbon pollution by 2045. In fact, the state of California has been a progressive leader for all issues on the national stage.

Thus, California’s decision to call a special session and develop a plan to counter the Trump administration demonstrates commitment to protecting its citizens’ rights. This is especially important for issues like climate action and healthcare access which will be jeopardized by federal changes under Trump. By taking these measures, California is setting an example of how state-level protections can safeguard residents during a time of shifting interests.

Because of Project 2025, an initiative pushing for conservative policies, California faces potential harm. Trump’s agenda conflicts with California’s policy goals by aiming to roll back protections in areas the state has been leading in. His plans specifically aim to weaken climate regulations, limit healthcare access and undermine rights for marginalized communities.

For example, Project 2025 proposes restructuring the Department of Health and Human Services to reduce federal influence on healthcare decisions, especially those related to reproductive health and public health standards. These plans would impact California’s Medicaid program by adding work requirements and benefit caps, which could potentially reduce coverage for low-income residents​.

Project 2025 also suggests removing public funding for abortion services and emergency contraception, clashing with California’s protections for reproductive rights​. This is terrifying because women deserve the right to make decisions about their own bodies. Stripping them of this choice is deeply harmful as shown by the states that have implemented abortion bans and now have to deal with the ban’s severe consequences.

However, Trump’s environmental plans under Project 2025 will by far be the most detrimental to California. The President Elect has repeatedly said that climate change is a “hoax,” when it is clearly not, as 97% of scientists have agreed that climate change is real. Project 2025 will boost oil and gas development and limit federal climate initiatives, which will impede California’s environmental efforts as the state has advocated for climate action goals for reducing greenhouse emissions.

While carbon emissions are increasing nationwide, California has taken decisive actions through measures like its ambitious renewable energy goals and strict vehicle emissions standards. Without California’s leadership, national emissions would likely be much higher, further delaying the necessary transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Another destructive plan of the Trump administration is making drilling leases easier to obtain, which is a threat to California’s climate goals. Moreover, California must continue to lead the climate effort by fighting for these policies to protect its own residents. The state also must ensure that the growing issue of climate change remains a priority at the federal level.

Gov. Newsom’s call for a special session to prepare for another Trump Presidency is a smart

decision. California’s special sessions reinforce values around social justice and environmental action that exist in higher education, particularly at the University of California, Riverside (UCR).

For example, UCR empowers students to become active participants in key issues, such as climate change and equity. A recent example is UCR’s Sustainability Committee, which advises university administration on “matters related to sustainability.” The value of ensuring student services, including financial aid, is important to California and UCR, as the university was ranked number one for social mobility. As a research university, UCR also reflects California’s commitment to progress and inclusion, contributing to knowledge and equity in ways that benefit local communities.

Additionally, UCR’s Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT) is leading groundbreaking work in air quality monitoring and clean transportation technologies, helping the state meet its climate goals. UCR’s School of Medicine also focuses on improving healthcare access and equity, particularly for underserved communities in Inland Southern California.

California’s special sessions show that the state supports educational institutions like UCR which helps students grow into active citizens while staying true to the state’s core values.

California’s approach to preparing for Trump’s Presidency should serve as a model for how states should maintain their values and support their residents. When federal policies fall short, California and other states should take the lead for progress — especially for the next four years.