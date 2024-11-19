Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Page of Pentacles

Just like Elphaba, your skills are astonishing. You’ve manifested an opportunity for yourself and can now choose whether or not to take it.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Six of Pentacles

As Glinda gave Elphaba her iconic black hat look, share your generosity similarly. Hopefully your intentions can be better, but spread the wealth regardless.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Fool

Lean into your free spiritedness this week, Capricorn. Just like Fieryo, you should be dancing through life.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Tower

A big revelation is coming your way. Similarly to Elphaba, you need to take this awakening and let it push you forward.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Three of Wands

Like the poser that the Wizard is, you’re playing it all wrong. Even if you’ve been put in an unfortunate situation, don’t let power get the best of you.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Four of Pentacles

You’re at risk of becoming a Madame Morrible, Aries. Just because you want to protect your interests doesn’t mean that it’s the right thing to do.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Chariot

Just like Boq, you’re determined to get what you want. But don’t let that push for action lead you down a direction you don’t want to go down.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Page of Cups

Just like Doctor Dillamond, you are full of curiosity and wisdom. But watch out for the possibility of trouble on the horizon.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Two of Cups

Lean into whatever partnership is strongest in your life. Find the Elphaba to your Glinda (or vice versa) and hold onto them tightly.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Four of Swords

The window for contemplation is closing, Leo. All of the characters in Wicked had to make hard choices, and unfortunately you do as well.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Lovers

Choices, choices, Virgo. Are you going to place relationships above personal interests? The choice is up to you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Queen of Pentacles

Just as Elphaba cares for Nessarose, lean into the nurturing side of your personality this week. The people around you will appreciate it deeply.