As a college student, it’s hard to get vegetables, protein and carbs into a balanced meal every day on top of daily life, but this recipe makes it easy.

Prep Time/Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Serving Size: 1 bowl

Ingredients:

¼ of a box of spaghetti

3 tablespoons pesto

A handful of fresh spinach (frozen works, too)

1 tablespoon oil

Medium firm tofu

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Whatever seasonings you have on hand (salt, black pepper, cayenne, onion, garlic, paprika, etc.)

Instructions:

First, start your pasta according to the box directions. Once completed, drain, and put into your serving bowl.

To make the tofu, heat a pan on medium heat and pour in oil.

Then take the tofu out of the packaging and pat dry with paper towels. (Make sure your tofu is dry, because if it’s soggy, it won’t fry well.)

Slice into thin tofu “patties.”

Mix your cornstarch and choice of spices together in a small bowl and dip your patties in on both sides.

Fry your tofu on both sides until golden brown.

Next, to blanch your spinach, heat a pot up with water and add a pinch of salt. Wash and cut the ends off your spinach and add into boiling water. Blanch for about 30-40 seconds before taking the spinach out and dunking into cold water (adding ice helps, but cold water also works fine).

Add your pesto, tofu and spinach on top, and serve!