For most people, the future is unclear. When we arrive at college, however, that begins to change. Going to an American college, like the University of California, Riverside (UCR) opens our horizons. So many classes are offered, which can help expand the options for our career paths. However terrifying it may be to be unaware of what the future holds, there are many ways to discover your passions.

During registration, you could take a breadth requirement outside of your major and surprise yourself. It is important to remember that you have so many options to choose from, so now could be the time to explore something that you know nothing about. This could help you discover something that you had never given much thought to. For example, you could be a biology major because it was your favorite subject in high school. But imagine you decide to take a creative writing class for fun because it is an art requirement. You might discover a love for writing that you had never known before. This unlocks so many options for a career path as well.

UCR has many extracurricular activities that range from dance to business to ecology to pre-therapy. These options are great to explore as they are easily-accessible and open to all. Through these clubs, you can create connections with people who share your interests and passions which could be beneficial to you later in life. Additionally, clubs can expand your knowledge of the subject you choose and can also help discover ways to pursue newfound interests as a career. Some clubs might help you choose a school in which to study for a master’s degree or how to apply for said schools. Other clubs will encourage you to delve deeper into the inner workings of the subject at hand.

Additionally, you could explore volunteering. Through these opportunities, you may discover a love for a job that you had never previously considered. UCR offers many different volunteer opportunities through Handshake that could be worth exploring. Similar to club activities, these experiences will facilitate connections with potential employers. When looking for volunteer work, try not to limit yourself. Instead, look for positions that, although never explored, spark your interest. Even if you realize that your volunteer work is not the source of a new passion or a potential career, the experience could help you build your resume. In turn, you will learn enough to have access to the things that really interest you.

Another thing to try is attending guest lectures or talking to professionals. Being curious enough to ask questions to the people around you can help explore career paths. By building connections, networking and daring to speak to experienced adults, you can learn about the different aspects of your interests and the possible roads you can take to achieve your goals.

Attending college fairs and events to listen to professors and alumni can also offer insight and guidance, as they have professional and academic experience. This will help you understand the realities about your potential field of work and the ways to get to where you want to end up.

After having followed these steps, reflect on all of these experiences and think about the things you liked and disliked. Think about whether or not you have found your path. If not, don’t worry because you still have ample time to figure out what you would like to do later in life.