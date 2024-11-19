A fun day or night out may seem like an empty promise when considering Riverside’s seemingly suburban nature. While opting for fun time outside of Riverside seems like a good idea, driving to Los Angeles or Orange County is too expensive and time-consuming. Downtown Riverside offers an entertaining or delicious space for anyone looking to impress their date, have a bite to eat or have a refreshing day out with friends away from campus. When debating the course of your day, whip out this map of Downtown and consider this list of its best food, coffee shops, shops and attractions that make Riverside worth exploring.

Food

#1 – Riverside Food Lab

For those self-proclaimed foodies, the Riverside Food Lab is the perfect opportunity for you to experience a plethora of different cuisines. It’s one of the only places in Riverside where walking five feet will take you all the way from Mexico to Japan. This journey comes with enjoying some good birria tacos from Mi Vida Gorda or a hefty serving of miso ramen from Soho Ramen. Food preferences are heavily catered to at the Food Lab when options include boba and ice cream to accommodate someone’s sweet tooth or even vegan options for those that have a restricted diet.

#2 – Tio’s Tacos

It’s definitely not hard to miss, and you’ll be grateful that you didn’t. Tio’s Tacos is Downtown Riverside’s definition of a dining experience. A Mexican restaurant surrounded by elaborate and beautiful artwork made of recycled materials, Tio’s Tacos will have you wandering the premises in awe of its eccentric atmosphere. Dine with the fishes in its sea themed section, or under the beautiful parade of migrating monarch butterflies made of tin; the decision might be hard and delicious, just don’t pass it up!

#3 – Saku Ramen

A night owl’s dream. With hunger looming over you and time working against your stomach, fast food may seem like the only option to relieve your starving person. However, Saku Ramen is one of Downtown Riverside’s only non-fast food options for a bite to eat past 12 a.m. Open 24/7, Saku Ramen offers hearty servings of tasty ramen all hours of the day.

#4 – Antonious Pizza Cafe

Pizza by the slice; can’t get more New Yorker than that! Jokes aside, when you’re craving some pizza but not up for the entire box most pizza chains offer, Antonious Pizza Cafe is the place to go! Between pineapple and pizza haters and classic pepperoni lovers, there are options for everyone. When you’re not up for pizza, you can opt for their salads, pasta, sandwiches or a nice, cool scoop of ice cream.

#5 – Marios Place

Fine dining for pasta fiends. Marios Place is an option for any fancy pants looking to have an upscale Italian dinner. With its dim lighting and live music, Marios place has the perfect ambiance to impress a first date.

Coffee Shops

#6 – Back To The Grind

A drag show with a side of coffee! Doubling as a coffee shop and a venue, Back To The Grind is Downtown Riverside’s most lively cafe. In the wake of sophisticated and overpriced coffee shops popping up at every corner, Back To The Grind is a breath of fresh air as its history in Riverside spans 27 years of promised cups of joe and live entertainment. If you’re looking for the opportunity to ditch your classic cafe, visit Back To The Grind for a chance to experience a drag show, open mic nights and live gigs.

#7 – Molinos Coffee

Plot twist cafe: delicious and affordable coffee. Again, the rise of coffee shop culture has made it impossible to even afford breathing their coffee bean air. However, Molinos Coffee not only promises tasty coffee with a plethora of options on the menu, it also promises affordable prices that guarantee guilt-free sips. Molinos Coffee also opens their backdoors to an antique shop, later to be discussed, that offers the coffee and thrifting combo everyone loves.

#8 – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

There’s no shame in taking the easy way out. If cafes aren’t your thing, stop by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for a more convenient and stress-free coffee experience.

Shops

#9 – The Raincross District

Thrifting made easier. In the wake of the thrifting trend, finding pieces that everyone on social media seems to source is overwhelming and seemingly impossible. However, The Raincross District, a consignment store in Downtown Riverside, has made thrifting easier by hosting multiple sellers inside its shop that do the shopping for you. Many sellers curate their items to appeal to different aesthetic tastes, so it’s likely you will find something that suits your liking. Apart from selling clothing, The Raincross district offers jewelry, purses, home goods and much more. If you’re looking to support local small business owners, consider shopping at the Raincross District.

#10 – MiCultura – The Mexican Art & Gift Shop

Get a taste of Mexican culture by stopping by MiCultura. This shop sells a variety of knickknacks and clothing that reflect the beauty of Mexican culture. The pieces include traditional wear, stationary appealing to Mexican tradition and traditional home decor.

#11 – Downtown Bookstore

This bookstore screams fairytale. Hidden behind a building and down a long walkway, the Downtown Bookstore invites you into a magical bookstore experience. Lined with rows of wooden bookshelves, decorative rugs and a reading sofa, the bookstore and its warm aesthetic is impossible to avoid, even if you don’t enjoy reading.

#12 – Downtown Apothecary

The smell alone invites you in. One of the most popular recommendations on this list for a reason, Downtown Apothecary is a beauty care shop that occupies its shelves with soaps, candles, perfumes and other beauty products. All the products you need to pamper yourself with can be found in this store alone, so don’t miss it!

#13 – Tiggy-Winkles Gift Shoppe

A little bit of this and a little bit of that. With the trinket collecting craze going on all over social media right now, Tiggy-Winkles Gift Shoppe is the perfect place to stock up on with whatever doohickey you need. Jelly Cats galore, funny gag gifts, silly socks, ornaments – you name it – you’ll find it here. Fulfill your knickknack dreams by stopping by.

#14 – Mission Galleria Antique Shoppe

Four stories of awful financial responsibility. Antiques on top of antiques, there is no getting out of here. The Mission Galleria Antique Shoppe features collectables, jewelry, vintage clothing, furniture, books, accessories and even a bar. One of the most recognizable and visited places on this list for a reason, this antique shop takes vintage to a whole new level with its astounding amount of memorabilia.

Attractions/Activities

#15 – Riverside Main Library

A place where you can sip on iced coffee for four hours and pretend to study. Or you can actually study, Riverside Main Library offers more than just a wide selection of books. From its study rooms, bookstore and stunning views of Downtown Riverside, this library is the perfect opportunity to have some downtime with the books.

#16 – Riverside Game Lab

Something more lively and more stimulating is the Riverside Game Lab. Lined with classic arcade games such as skeeball, pinball, Galaga and Mario Kart, the Riverside Game Lab offers a high-quality flashback to many people’s childhoods.

#17 – Fox Performing Arts Center

This place is an opportunity to sit down and enjoy the show. Downtown Riverside’s Fox Performing Arts Center is the space that welcomes the community’s favorite bands, comedians and other entertainment. If you’re looking for a good show, make sure to check out the Fox Performing Arts Center for any upcoming performances.

#18 – Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Honoring hopeless romantics and paranormal thrill seekers, Downtown Riverside’s most beautiful attraction is none other than the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Even when paranormal talk surrounds this place, the undeniable beauty of the Spanish-style architecture drowns out all the scariness and brings in the romance. One night here is worth a little spook.