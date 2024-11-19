Ozempic, a weight loss drug that has exploded in use across America, has joined a list of treatments that started with benign intentions and evolved into a reflection of the modern weight loss and body image issue problems. The drug was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, a condition in which the body is not able to regulate insulin properly, primarily affecting adult populations.

The creation of Ozempic was due to pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk’s Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug that used manipulated GLP-1 receptors in the brain suppressing appetite. This worked more efficiently in regards to weight loss than Byetta, the first version of the drug. However, as people found the daily injections needed to make the drug work unappealing, a longer-lasting drug was developed and approved. This drug is now known as Ozempic.

Ozempic, unlike earlier versions of the drug, functions as a single weekly injection as opposed to requiring multiple injections in a week. The company aimed to create a drug which mimics “a naturally occurring hormone” which signals to the brain that the body is “full” and slows digestion “by increasing the time it takes for the food to leave the body. [The process yields results] similar to the effect of bariatric surgery.” Ozempic is not approved for weight loss; it’s a semaglutide containing partner Wegovy. However, Ozempic, unlike Wegovy, is often covered by health insurance.

Out of pocket, the drug costs about $1,400 a month, which is an issue for many to consider, especially given that once stopped, most people gain back all the lost weight within a year. A woman who relied on the medication for her weight loss found herself unable to buy Ozempic after she changed jobs, which also meant changing insurance plans. Without Ozempic, she would have had to rely on buying a multitude of drugs rather than a single injection weekly.

Dr. Marcus Schabacker, CEO of the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI), an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to “safety, quality and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings,” spoke in regards to stigmas around obesity stating that “we would not ask someone who has hypertension to just do exercises and change your diet and then you will be fine. No, we give them beta blockers. It’s not different here. Exercise and diet are key components of tackling obesity, but so are medications which have proven to be effective.”

However in regards to what the drug is being marketed as, many online pharmacies, medical spas, and diet clinics are advertising Wegovy and Ozempic as something that many of their clients could benefit from. As of June 2023, it surpassed the erectile dysfunction medication, Viagra, when it came to mentions on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This is after Facebook’s controversy of knowingly contributing to body image issues and eating disorders in young women. Yet, demand for the drug has risen so much that it is currently in a shortage.

All of this, in addition to the weight loss and diet culture that has become popularized on social media and contributed to Ozempic transforming into a weight loss medication. Dr. Rekha Kumar explains how many people on social media tout weight loss medication as a positive start to a weight loss journey that ends with increased self control and dieting that doesn’t involve the medication. She further elaborates that the medication is for treating the medical aspect of obesity, not for use as a cosmetic procedure. Many of the people applying for the medication don’t need it and many face problems if they need surgery or want to become pregnant, creating problems with long-term use.