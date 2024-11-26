Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Three of Swords

Heartbreak is coming your way so be prepared for sorrow. You will not be able to out-run this emotional pain.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Page of Wands

Your free-spirit may be your downfall. If you can’t redirect your energy to one path, all of your different ideas will never leave the planning stage.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ace of Wands

You’re becoming all talk and no action Aquarius. If you are taking action, it’s haphazard and not done with real care; tighten up or people will start to notice.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Death

Don’t be resistant to change — it will be your downfall. The current version of yourself is not the best it can be, so let yourself improve.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Judgement

You’re ignoring the call, Aries. Don’t back down from the challenge just because you believe you can’t. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Magician

Your planning has been incredibly poor lately. You need to organize and prepare or else nothing will magically happen the way you want.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Five of Pentacles

Watch your wallet this week Gemini. Whatever purchases you think you need to make this week, you’re wrong. Think about if you really need that item or if you’ll be happy to save the money for a rainy day.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Cups

Your pessimism is going to try to get the best of you, so try and keep it light this week. You have to overcome your personal setbacks if you want to stay optimistic.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Eight of Swords

Your inner critic is what’s holding you back, Leo. Every time you listen to it, it grows stronger and louder, so fight back.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Queen of Cups

Codependency is not a good look for you. Take some time for yourself and resist the urge to have to be with or talk to someone every second of the day.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ten of Pentacles

Remember that real wealth does not come from money, Libra. You’re becoming a little bit of an Ebenezer Scrooge and missing out on what’s really important in life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Star

Your disconnection to your surroundings will lead to your downfall Scorpio. The world still spins even if you don’t want to pay attention to it.