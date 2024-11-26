Thanksgiving can sometimes be a stressful holiday. Despite forced awkward conversations with relatives about the trajectory of your life and the distinct need to unbutton your jeans halfway through dinner, Thanksgiving is a celebration grounded in gratitude. It’s a time meant to be spent with loved ones, reflecting on what we have been given and how we can give back. It’s also a time meant for eating copious amounts of food.

While the Thanksgiving menu can consist of mouth-watering dishes ranging from mashed potatoes to stuffing, turkey remains the heart of this holiday. Turkey is more than just a well-seasoned meat, it symbolizes togetherness and Thanksgiving itself.

Turkey has a long history of being the center of Thanksgiving celebrations since the holiday was first recognized nationally by Abraham Lincoln. Sarah Josepha Hale, who lobbied for the observance of Thanksgiving, wrote about the significance of a grand family meal with turkey as the main dish. Chapters within her book, “Northwood,” are dedicated to describing the decadence of placing turkey at the center of the table.

Over time, the tradition of turkey solidified. During Thanksgiving celebrations in the 19th century, turkey was not only the best choice of meat but also the most convenient as there was an abundant population of turkeys roaming in the New England area — making it the best choice to buy more than one turkey and feed large groups of people.

Despite overwhelming love for this bird, turkey slanderers persevere in their spirit of crushing Thanksgiving, claiming the meat to be dry and tasteless. But let’s be honest: if you hate turkey because it tastes like nothing, then you are probably seasoning it with nothing. If you skip seasoning or overcook your turkey, you’re the reason behind a ruined Thanksgiving dinner.

For those willing to put in the effort, the results speak for themselves. From stuffing the bird with herbs to basting it with butter and wine-soaked cheesecloth, preparing a turkey is a celebration and an act of love combined. The steps in preparing the turkey, from the overnight work to the final display, can bring family members closer, making the process of cooking the turkey just as meaningful as eating it together.

Today, turkey continues to be the practical choice of meat for Thanksgiving. It’s a cheaper alternative to beef and pork with a lower environmental impact. A large turkey can feed a crowd without breaking the bank or producing excessive greenhouse gasses. While chicken is a great substitute for a nice weekend dinner, Thanksgiving demands a grander main dish.

There are, of course, exceptions. For those who don’t eat meat, Thanksgiving traditions can still be enjoyed through side dishes and alternative recipes. However, for the 88% of Americans who do eat turkey on Thanksgiving, the bird is a matter of tradition. Even if it’s not on everyone’s plate, turkey will inevitably find its place at the table.

Ultimately, Turkey remains the main symbol of Thanksgiving. Whether you love it, hate it or simply tolerate it, Turkey ties the holiday together. And without it, Thanksgiving would feel just a little less complete.