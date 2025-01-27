Star stuff filled the air at the University Theatre as “Peter and the Starcatcher” transported audiences to a world of pirates, mermaids and the origins of Peter Pan. Directed by Daphnie Sicre, the production embraced the play’s creative spirit, using extravagant sets and dynamic performances to weave a tale of courage, friendship and finding one’s place in the world. However, while the visual and emotional storytelling soared, uneven audio occasionally clipped the wings of an otherwise stellar performance.

Adapted from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, “Peter and the Starcatcher” serves as a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, about how an orphan boy becomes the boy who never grows up. The University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) rendition leaned into the fantastical elements using imaginative props, engaging fight choreography and a highly energetic cast to bring the script’s humor and heart to life.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the set featured intricate ship decks, lush tropical greenery, and atmospheric lighting that brought each scene to life. The transitions between locations were seamless, allowing the audience to feel fully transported from the stormy seas to a mysterious island. This visually stunning design complemented the imaginative storytelling, enhancing the magic of the production.

The cast shined, particularly in their commitment to the play’s fast-paced and quirky tone. Sasha Brown, who played Molly Aster, captured the character’s determination and vulnerability with a commanding presence. Her chemistry with Josiah Alpher as “the Boy” was palpable, grounding their growing connection in authenticity and emotional depth as he brought forth a real free spirit and innocent wonder.

Eric Ortiz as Black Stache delivered a delightfully over-the-top performance that had the audience in stitches. His comedic timing and physicality breathed life into every scene he appeared in, cementing him as a crowd favorite. Meanwhile, the cast proved essential in creating the dynamic world of the play, effortlessly switching between pirates, orphans and even Italians with boundless energy.

While the production excelled visually and emotionally, it struggled in one key technical area: audio. In a show that relies heavily on rapid dialogue and witty banter, clear and consistent sound is essential, yet some actors were difficult to hear. The issue appeared to stem from both projection and the limitations of the sound system.

During group scenes, overlapping dialogue occasionally got lost in the mix, forcing the audience to strain to follow key plot points. Additionally, softer spoken moments were hard to capture in detail as many in the audience were left wishing there were subtitles to follow. Addressing these audio concerns in future performances would significantly enhance the production’s accessibility and overall effectiveness.

One of the production’s strengths lies in its ability to balance humor with heart. The script’s sharp wit was matched by the cast’s playful delivery, particularly in scenes featuring Black Stache’s bumbling antics and the uproarious mermaid song-and-dance number. These moments of levity offered a delightful counterpoint to the more poignant themes of identity and loss, making the play a well-rounded experience.

The director’s choice to emphasize the ensemble nature of the piece also paid dividends, allowing each actor to shine while reinforcing the play’s themes of camaraderie and resilience. The fluid transitions between scenes and characters created a feeling that the audience was peeking into a storybook coming to life.

As the cast waved ‘goodbye,’ it was impossible not to feel a sense of childlike wonder. UCR’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” didn’t just tell a story, it invited the audience to revisit their own imaginations. The elaborate set, heartfelt performances, and creative energy is a reminder of what it felt like to dream boundlessly as children, believing that anything was possible.

Despite its audio shortcomings, the production succeeded in delivering an engaging and heartfelt experience. For those seeking a whimsical escape or a fresh take on a classic tale, this show offered plenty of magic. With a little fine-tuning, UCR’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” could not only take flight but truly soar, leaving audiences spellbound long after the final bow. It was truly an adventure worth having.