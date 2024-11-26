Intuit Dome is the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers as they have moved out of their previous stadium, Crypto.com Arena. Situated next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, this brand-new 2 billion dollar project is the newest arena the NBA has to offer. I had the wonderful opportunity to explore the arena and attend a Clippers game on Nov. 18 where they played against the Golden State Warriors.

One thing Intuit Dome has lots of is parking. Paying 31 dollars for parking 0.5 miles from the arena, there was minimal wait time driving in and out of the area.

Gates opened at 6 p.m., and tipoff was at 7:30 p.m. for this game. With excitement building amongst the crowd, fans began to line up around 5:30 p.m. for this clash between two Pacific division rivals.

One great feature about Intuit Dome is the facial ID recognition system that is implemented all around the property. To get into the arena, a camera took a picture of my face, and it instantly knew who I was and where my seats were.

The facial ID recognition remains in effect when purchasing food inside the arena, taking a photo of your face and linking your purchases to your Clipper account. This allows you to enter the food stand and grab whatever you want and walk out. About ten minutes later, your payment method will get charged with whatever you grabbed and the transaction is complete. This amazing technology drastically reduces the wait time to get food, allowing fans to see more of the action on the court.

Another impressive attraction is the massive 360-degree Halo Board which produces beautiful visual effects and incredible audio throughout the event. The Halo Board is very similar in design to the jumbotron at Sofi Stadium.

When the game tipped off, one section of fans stood out more than the rest: The Wall. Situated behind the basket near the visitors bench, The Wall is an exclusive section reserved for the most diehard Clipper fans. The Wall features various distractions when the visiting team shoots free throws, including shaking signs, noise makers and other visually distracting objects. Fans in The Wall also made tons of noise throughout the entire game, reflecting the culture the Clippers are trying to establish amongst their fans.

As for the entire crowd, there was a good mix of Clippers and Warriors fans. Many fans made the trip down from the Bay Area to experience the Intuit Dome since it was the first time the Warriors played a game there. It was loud for the entire game and there were not many empty seats. The contest came down to the final play where the Warriors trailed by three with the ball. They had two shots to tie the game, but missed both, and the Clippers won, 102-99.

Food

LA Street Dog: It’s a traditional hot dog you would see outside many stadiums, with peppers, onions, ketchup and mustard. The dog was really meaty with a good snap after each bite. The bun was well toasted and all the ingredients worked beautifully together.

Double Cheeseburger: Served with pickles, ketchup and mustard, it’s a classic burger that isn’t trying to do too much. It’s cooked well done and wrapped up in foil, making it easy to grab and go. Nothing flashy about the burger, but it gets the job done, à la Tim Duncan.

Churros: Served with caramel dipping sauce, these churros were incredible. The churros were hot and crispy and had the perfect amount of cinnamon coating. The caramel was the perfect sidekick, and it was the best thing I ate at Intuit Dome.

Classic Nachos: Served with nacho cheese and jalapeños, the nachos were average. The one thing which stood out about the chips was the colorful array they came in, the red, yellow and purple being a nice touch.

Empanadas: Served with salsa, the empanadas were filled with spinach and onions. The outer pastry was warm and soft, and the filling worked well with the salsa on the side. This is a sleeper pick at Intuit Dome and I would recommend this to anyone who is debating which food items to select.