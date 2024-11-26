While the presidential race, as in all general elections, took the spotlight in both the leadup and outcome, there are hundreds of local races and elected officials preparing to move into new positions. Sabrina Cervantes, recently elected to the 31st State Senate seat for California, has won one of those races. The Associated Press (AP) called the race at 5:46 pm on Nov. 13, with Cervantes winning 54% of the vote. The 31st State Senate seat represents 43% of the county of Riverside, including Corona, Highgrove, Moreno Valley, Perris and the City of Riverside.

Cervantes, a democratic candidate, listed her most important issues and stances as she campaigned for this position. As on her campaign website, they are protecting abortion rights and healthcare, addressing the housing crisis, fighting climate change, addressing gun violence and ensuring funding of public schools. These are issues she has worked on addressing in her political career so far, and intends to continue to support, “to build a brighter future together”.

Cervantes’ political career so far has comprised of holding a State Assembly seat. She held the 60th State Assembly seat from 2016 to 2022, then took the 58th, which she now still holds until the new elections take effect for the state house and senate positions on Dec. 2.

In this position, she has authored many pieces of state legislation that have passed, including restoration and preservation efforts to combat climate change, designated millions in health and wellness funding and strengthened state anti-discrimination laws, as she works towards her goals for her targeted issues. She served the Inland Empire in environmental justice, transportation infrastructure, public education, housing, ensuring voting rights and much more.

Riverside has been a lifelong home for Cervantes, who was born in Riverside County and pursued her higher education at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), receiving a Bachelor of the Arts in Political Science. She still involves herself at her alma mater, serving on the advisory board for the School of Public Policy and the UCR Presley Center of Crime and Justice Studies. Cervantes also advocated for the $2 Million grant for the UCR School of Medicine.

Having been holding State Assembly seats for 8 years now, Cervantes will be moving on to take her Senate seat on Dec. 2. Being part of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the California Legislative LGBT Caucus. Having the experience to represent the people of Riverside, Cervantes is continuing her efforts for civil rights, voting rights and the overall wellbeing of the everyday person.