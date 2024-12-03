Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Five of Wands

Don’t feed into conflict this break, Sagittarius. You don’t have to avoid disagreements but don’t add fuel to the fire.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): King of Pentacles

You’re leading the way in choosing holiday activities, so be prepared now. The downside is the work, but the great benefit is being able to plan exactly the type of vacation you want.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Three of Pentacles

Work collaboratively on gifts and plans this year, Aquarius; you can’t do it all yourself, and the holidays will be more enjoyable if you don’t carry all of the burden.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Nine of Wands

This break might not be one you’re looking forward to. If you’re anxious to get back to school, try to fill your time with time fillers that will keep your mind off of things.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Temperances

It’s all about balance in the upcoming weeks. Enjoy the fun, fast-paced parts of it but make sure to slow down and appreciate the calm moments too.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Nine of Swords

You need to relax, Taurus. You’ve been running from facing your emotions by keeping your foot on the gas, but now’s the perfect time to process what you need to without any schoolwork getting in the way.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Hanged Man

Winter break may not look like it has in the past; try to remember that that’s okay. Focus on the good part of the newness because the days of old aren’t coming back.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The Empress

Don’t be creatively blocked thinking of gifts this year, Cancer. Whatever you get for your loved ones will be more than enough, but make sure to be thoughtful in your choosing.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The World

Now is the time to travel! Whether that’s near or far, take advantage of seeing the world around you during a time of holiday cheer.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Seven of Cups

Don’t get overwhelmed by choices, Virgo. Whatever direction you choose to take your break this year won’t happen if you don’t decide it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ace of Swords

Perhaps taking some time away from school will offer you mental clarity. If taking a step back has led you to see life in a new light, don’t fall back into the fog when you return to classes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Two of Wands

Time to break out the vision board, Scorpio. The future needs to be planned out, and only you can make that happen.