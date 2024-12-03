New year new me, baby — or at least that is what we said last year. Stop failing at your New Year’s resolutions and be better this year. With the new year only 28 days away, it’s time to start planning your new life. Looking for some guidance campers? Then, look no further than this perfectly tailored list of 25 things to prioritize this 2025 if you need any guidance.

Put yourself first

This year, you come first. Stop saying “yes” to things you do not want to do. Stop hanging around people you dislike. Stop prioritizing others above yourself. Instead, honor your boundaries Unapologetically be yourself and prioritize your own needs and happiness.

Be a villain

Stop treating yourself like a side character in your own story — be the villain. Sometimes you have to break a few rules, crush a few egos and play up the dramatics, all for the sake of the plot.

Treat that man the way he treats you

If he’s giving breadcrumb energy, then sis, it’s time for a crouton vibe. Reciprocity only; let him feel the same effort he’s putting in. Matching energy is not petty — it’s enlightenment. For a change, make them wonder if they deserve you.

Make more bad choices

Life is too short for good decisions. You are young, so make the choices that tell the stories you want to laugh about in the future. Be the oldie in the retirement home yammering about the good ol’ days and all the crazy wild adventures you never regretted. A little chaos never killed anyone (just do not get pregnant) — spend the night in jail, mama, to hell with the future.

Buy another Baggu

Nothing screams I have my life together like a Baggu. I know I said to buy one yesterday, but everyone needs two! Keep your snacks, laptop, water bottle and firstborn child all in this bottomless bag.

Go to bed before midnight

Crazy concept, huh? Picture this: you wake up well-rested instead of feeling like you just got hit by a truck. Give yourself the gift of sleep.

Set boundaries

Gatekeep your time and energy — set boundaries and stick to them. “No” is a full answer. There is no need to offer unnecessary explanations. Do what you want instead of what people expect from you.

Demand respect

Know your worth — whether it be regarding your time, skills or love. Stop charging pennies for premium services. No discounts in 2025; demand what you deserve.

Question authority

The power is playing with your head. Read a book and break out the bubble that society has placed you in. Question everything and accept nothing at face value.

Plan a coup d’état

Literally overthrow the government. I am not kidding, it’s time for us to make some changes people!

Storm the capitol

We must come together and storm the Capitol for justice. America has stepped on the backs of the people for far too long — it is time for change, people! Free the oppressed. Free the people. Free Palestine.

Hate on the government

Get vocal about the systems of power that subjugate you. Question the people in power and take those well-educated rants to where the power is.

Take your vitamins

I know you are deficient in those vital nutrients. Take your vitamins and get healthy. Imagine how amazing it will feel to be nourished.

Put the phone down for five minutes — go outside and touch some grass

No, you will not spontaneously combust if you put that phone down and go for a walk. Breathe some fresh air and please for the love of God touch some grass (hint: it’s green and outside).

Watch a show you have not seen before

As enjoyable as it is to watch the same three shows over and over again, it is time for change. Expand your horizons. This year, binge a new series.

Do your assignment early — stop procrastinating

Imagine finishing something before the crushing deadline crumbles you into an anxious ball crying in the corner. Crazy concept: do your work, you are literally paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to be educated, so learn something.

Drink some water

If you do not drink water you will die. It is quite simple, you need water. Swap out that third coffee for some fresh H2O.

Don’t get that bad haircut

Sometimes being impulsive is not the move. Avoid bangs or a bob. I promise you will immediately regret getting scissor happy.

Start showing up to things on time(ish)

Five minutes late is fine … but come on, it’s a little rude to walk into your 50 minute class 30 minutes late. This year, let’s be on time and actually get the education we are paying for.

Quite a vice

Whatever your poison may be, it is time to detox. Start small — it is time to develop some self-control and discipline.

Take public transport

Hop on the bus, mama. Public transport is how all the hot girls travel. Gas prices are too high to be driving — save your money and the planet, and enjoy the people-watching on public transit for a change.

Be more angry

Bottling up your emotions is overrated. Let yourself be free to feel all your emotions — especially anger.

Evaluate your moral standing

It’s time to reflect on your morals, truly understand why you think the way you do. Consider if you are truly a good person. The world is a crazy place and in a world full of confused people, it’s good to know who you are and where you stand.

C’est la vie baby

Live life to the fullest — C’est la vie baby. If life throws a curve ball, run with it. Everything is for the plot.

Be kind — change starts with you

Cliche — I know — but change starts with you. Start with small acts of kindness, the world could always use a little more happiness. Small changes create big waves.