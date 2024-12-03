This year, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) will mark its 70th anniversary, celebrating its development from a citrus research station in 1907 to a small liberal arts college founded in 1954 to a nationally acclaimed research institution. The milestone is being celebrated with commemorative events such as historical exhibits, speeches and symposia discussing the impact and contributions the university has made to the broader Inland Empire.

UCR has reached various milestones over the past 70 years. In 2024, the university ranked No. 12 for social mobility, which is linked to the university’s efforts to support diversity and inclusion within education. The university has made progress in strengthening student success with the six-year graduation rate increasing from 73% in 2010 to 75% in 2011. The campus has seen steady expansion in student enrollment, with 20,000 students enrolled in 2010 to 25,000 students in 2019. This growth has been accompanied by multiple infrastructure developments, including the opening of the Material Science and Engineering building in 2011 and the School of Medicine in 2013.

UCR’s student services extend beyond academics. In 2015, the undocumented student center founded the R’Pantry program which grew to be a campus-wide program, aimed at addressing food insecurity amongst students. The Basic Needs Center has also expanded its services, now offering students with emergency student housing, CalFresh assistance and emergency grants.

In the field of research, UCR is the site of 51 research centers and laboratories. The university is also home to two Nobel Prize laureates: Dr. Barry Barrish, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, and Dr. Richard Schrock, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2005. UCR has also received three Guggenheim awards, which are designed to support scientists to pursue their projects. Additionally, the university worked to address the climate crisis by spreading initiatives in climate action at the Inland SoCal OASIS Climate Action Conference.

In the years ahead, UCR has plans to expand its enrollment to 35,000 students by 2035. The university remains committed to sustainability, with plans to achieve carbon neutrality by installing solar panels and constructing energy-efficient buildings. The university’s Long Range Development Plan highlights strategies to reduce energy and water consumption.

UCR’s 70th anniversary is a reflection of past accomplishments and a look into future opportunities. The university remains committed to continued growth, research advancement and promoting sustainability.