On Nov. 28, 2024, a vegetation fire was reported near Canyon Crest Drive in Fontana, CA. Initially starting at 8:04 p.m., it covered both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Updates were regularly provided on Riverside County Fire Department’s X account during the duration of the fire. An initial post was made announcing the location of the fire in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane. Subsequent posts announced the spread of the fire from 10 acres, 80 acres, 250 acres and 284 acres.

On Dec. 1 at 8:00 a.m., an update was made in which the fire department announced that the fire was 95% contained and remains at a span of 254 acres.

During the duration of the fire, the area north of California State Route 60, east of Country Village Road, south of the Riverside and San Bernardino County Line and west of Sierra Avenue were under evacuation warning. The alerts were lifted on Friday, Nov. 29.