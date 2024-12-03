The hunt for the perfect Christmas gift usually leads to websites with lists of emotionless and impersonal gifts that don’t scream your partner’s name. Generic gifts that don’t have any personal meaning are the ultimate Christmas gift traps and let’s face it, no one really needs another blank journal or scented candle they’ll never use. Here are the best ways to find a gift that pertains to your partner’s personality.

Focus on your partner’s interests

A gift always means the most when it is personal. Showing that you care about your partner’s interests can go a long way and even if the gift you choose doesn’t end up costing much, the meaning behind it can be priceless. Focus on what your partner’s passions and hobbies are and you’ll eventually hit the jackpot. From their love of sports to their passion for creative crafts, a special gift surely awaits them. If your partner is a fitness fiend, looking into workout clothes or headphones could easily be the best gift ever. If they love to cook, brand new cookware could be the way to go. If they are on the creative side, take a trip to Michael’s or Joann’s to find the perfect crafty gift.

Lean into DIY

If you are the crafty type, put your talents to good use by making the perfect handmade gift. There is nothing more personal than creating something specifically for your partner. The effort and time you put into crafting says more than words ever could. Hand-crafted gifts carry a very personal touch that makes your gift very sentimental. If you are an artist, you could try making artwork of something your partner loves, like a pet, a car or even a picture of you and them. If you love to cook, you could make them homemade treats. If you prefer to sew, making them a stuffed animal or an item of clothing could be the gift that brings a smile to their face and yours.

Remember what they’ve mentioned in the past

Something that can help you find a gift come christmas season is to make a list of things that your partner has mentioned in the past. Everyone mentions things they need or want throughout the year so to make sure you keep track of these things, be sure to write them down somewhere, like the Notes app on your phone or a journal. By doing this throughout the year you should be prepared for the Christmas season. Sometimes, your partner might not drop hints, meaning it is up to you to be observant of the things they need. For example, if you notice that something they own has been lost or is broken, a great gift could be to replace it for them. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Sometimes, you may miss their hints to something they want so if you really feel clueless, ask their family or friends as they may have an idea that could help you find a great gift.

Gift them experiences

Usually the first thing that comes to mind when searching for the perfect gift for your partner is a material item. Don’t be afraid to look into experiences where you and your partner will get the opportunity to create wonderful new memories. Some amazing experiences to give your partner are concert tickets to see one of their favorite artists, tickets to a basketball game to watch their favorite team, or even tickets to a theme park like Disney or Universal Studios. If your partner loves adventure, looking into sky-diving or zip-lining could be a great idea but if they prefer calmer activities, surprising them with a weekend getaway could be the perfect plan.