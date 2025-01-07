Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Ten of Wands

You’re going to have to work hard this quarter, Capricorn. The burden will be on your shoulders, but make sure to delegate what you can.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Wheel of Fortune

This quarter will be a turning point in your college life, so don’t be resistant to change. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s coming.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Page of Wands

You’ve got limitless potential coming into this quarter if you can direct your energy right. Lean into new inspiration and ideas, Pisces.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Page of Pentacles

This quarter will allow you to develop new skills and learn from your past mistakes. Avoid procrastination, and manifest opportunities for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Empress

Your friends will really rely on your nurturing energy in the next ten weeks. While you can be a great support for them, do not give from an empty cup.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Ace of Wands

New opportunities await you this quarter, Gemini. Don’t let distraction get in your way and stifle your potential and inspiration.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Knight of Wands

Your actions will be inspired in your academic life. Passion projects can be great, but focus on what needs to get done for your degree first.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Queen of Cups

Prioritize self-care and love this quarter, Leo. This will allow for emotional stability within your relationships, and allow you to be in tune with your inner feelings.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Ten of Swords

A new quarter means a fresh start, so don’t waste the opportunity. Whether this applies to your love life or study plan, don’t let yourself fall back into old patterns.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Three of Sword

Be open to forgiveness for yourself and others. Take time to work through your personal pain but remain positive and stay kind to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): King of Pentacles

Abundance comes from discipline, Scorpio. Your endeavors won’t feel fruitful if you don’t put in the work and time that is necessary to secure them.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Queen of Wands

This quarter, Sagittarius, have the confidence to reach out and create new connections. Have courage in your sense of self as you forge your path.