Prep Time/Cook Time: 75 minutes

Serving Size: 8

Ingredients:

  • Pumpkin bread mix (Libby’s recommended) 
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup milk (instead of water)
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • About 1/2 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 capfuls of Seagrams 7 Crowns
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1/2 cup raisins

Instructions:

Follow the instructions on the box, adding milk instead of water. 

After mixing, add in pumpkin pie spice and a splash of Seagrams 7 Crowns.

Add in your walnuts and raisins and mix again.

Pour into a loaf pan and bake according to instructions.

Pull out halfway through the time and add Maraschino cherries on the semi baked loaf.

Finish baking fully, and enjoy!

