Prep Time/Cook Time: 75 minutes
Serving Size: 8
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin bread mix (Libby’s recommended)
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup milk (instead of water)
- 1/2 cup oil
- About 1/2 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice
- 2 capfuls of Seagrams 7 Crowns
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1/2 cup raisins
Instructions:
Follow the instructions on the box, adding milk instead of water.
After mixing, add in pumpkin pie spice and a splash of Seagrams 7 Crowns.
Add in your walnuts and raisins and mix again.
Pour into a loaf pan and bake according to instructions.
Pull out halfway through the time and add Maraschino cherries on the semi baked loaf.
Finish baking fully, and enjoy!