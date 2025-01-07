Prep Time/Cook Time: 75 minutes

Serving Size: 8

Ingredients:

Pumpkin bread mix (Libby’s recommended)

4 eggs

1 cup milk (instead of water)

1/2 cup oil

About 1/2 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

2 capfuls of Seagrams 7 Crowns

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup raisins

Instructions:

Follow the instructions on the box, adding milk instead of water.

After mixing, add in pumpkin pie spice and a splash of Seagrams 7 Crowns.

Add in your walnuts and raisins and mix again.

Pour into a loaf pan and bake according to instructions.

Pull out halfway through the time and add Maraschino cherries on the semi baked loaf.

Finish baking fully, and enjoy!