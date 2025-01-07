On Dec. 23 2024, S.B. 1351, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (SICAA), officially went into effect. This legislation requires the Department of Health and Human Services to collaborate with the National Academy of Sciences to develop recommendations for youth residential programs.

The bill gained significant attention due to Paris Hilton, a well-known socialite and granddaughter of Connor Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels. While SICAA was sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, Hilton emerged as the face of this bill. Drawing from her personal experiences in institutional treatment centers — where she was restrained and physically abused — Hilton spoke before Congress, recounting how these facilities manipulated her and her family.

Hilton’s advocacy extended beyond Capitol Hill. After the bill was passed by Congress on Dec. 18, Hilton shared her victory on Instagram, crediting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Merkley and Sen. John Cornyn for their support.

“I did this for the younger version of myself and the youth who were senselessly taken from us by the Troubled Teen Industry,” she wrote, highlighting her personal motivations behind the legislation.

Hilton’s advocacy shows the impact celebrities can have on policy. Leveraging her personal narrative and understanding of treatment centers, she was a key player in paving the way for SICAA. While Hilton’s advocacy on this issue is commendable, her involvement also exemplified the strategic nature of celebrity activism. Just two days after the bill was approved, Hilton launched merchandise with the slogan “Legislation is Hot,” with proceeds benefiting her nonprofit, 11:11 Media.

It is vital to recognize both the potential and the downfalls of celebrity-driven policy initiatives. While Hilton’s work undeniably spotlighted an urgent issue, not all celebrity-supported legislation aligns with public interest. Being informed on the realities of certain legislation requires independent research beyond celebrity endorsements.

The influence of celebrities on policymaking has grown in the age of social media, with figures like Hilton highlighting this trend. Other celebrities, such as global superstar Taylor Swift, have also taken to their platforms in the past. Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris led nearly 340,000 people to visit a voter registration site. Furthermore, figures like Barbra Streisand have used social media to advocate for policies like clean energy in California.

These cases highlight the dual nature of celebrity influence. On one hand, celebrities like Hilton bring attention to underreported issues, amplifying unheard voices. On the other, their involvement risks transforming policy discussions into celebrity-driven movements. The prevalence of social media furthers this risk, as platforms like TikTok and Instagram often serve as news sources where misinformation can spread quickly.

In addition to Hilton’s efforts for SICAA, she also championed California’s Senate Bill 1043,

the Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. This law requires transparency regarding the use of restraints and seclusion in state-licensed residential treatment centers for youth. Hilton’s involvement, given her national platform and personal connection to the issue, has the potential to amplify awareness and drive compliance with S.B. 1043, much like her role in garnering public and legislative support for SICAA.

Hilton’s advocacy aligns with California’s ongoing efforts to address systemic issues in youth treatment centers and foster care. In 2021, after reports of rampant abuse, the state passed legislation prohibiting the practice of sending foster youth to out-of-state, for-profit treatment centers. Two years later, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a measure funding crisis residential treatment facilities for children on Medi-Cal, aiming to provide more transparent care. These local reforms, along with Hilton’s advocacy, show how both state policies and individual efforts can work together to create change.

Legislation like SICAA and S.B. 1043 represents significant progress in safeguarding vulnerable populations. However, they also expose systemic shortcomings, including society’s reliance on celebrity endorsements to achieve basic human rights and protections. Hilton’s unwavering dedication to the cause raises questions about whose voices are easily elevated in politics. Not every celebrity will possess Hilton’s authenticity, which is why it’s critical to remain vigilant against supporting causes based solely on star power.

In an ideal democracy, systemic change would stem from grassroots advocacy and informed public discussion rather than being at the hands of wealthy and influential public figures. Until then, the public must balance appreciation for celebrity successes with a watchful eye toward their motivations. Paris Hilton’s story serves as a reminder of both the possibilities and limitations of celebrity activism.