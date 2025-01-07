“Nosferatu,” directed by Robert Eggers, is a horror masterpiece.

Based off of the 1922 German silent film of the same name, “Nosferatu” follows a real estate agent, Thomas Hutter, who is sent to Transylvania to secure a deal with a Count named Orlok.

Although it is not based on his personal life, the original silent film is very personal to Eggers’s own career as a filmmaker. When he created a black and white stage adaptation of it in high school, it inspired him to become a director.

Best known for “The VVitch” and “The Lighthouse,” Eggers’s take on “Nosferatu” is a faithful adaptation. It pulls from the original German film, “Nosferatu the Vampyre” (1979) and Brahm Stoker’s “Dracula,” while including some of Eggers’s own interests as well.

While the 1979 version of Nosferatu focused on the vampire himself,played by Klaus Kinski, opposite Isabelle Adjani as Ellen Hutter, Eggers chooses to center his new adaptation of the tale around Ellen.

Played by Lily Rose-Depp in this new film, Ellen Hutter is a woman entrapped in her own melancholia. She has paranoia about her new husband, Thomas, leaving her side. The dynamic between him, played by Nicholas Hoult, and Ellen sit at the forefront of the film.

Though it explores themes of repression and desire, its main focus is on the idea of good versus evil. At the center of Ellen’s inner and external conflict is the question of whether or not evil is inherent to human nature and if it is a characteristic that can be controlled.

This exploration of Jungian philosophy is not new to Eggers. In every one of his films from “The VVitch” to “The Northman,” he is exploring these universal concepts and philosophical ideas.

Though his films have been criticized as being dense and boring, the reality is that he makes chamber pieces. The majority of the scenes in this film, like most of his films, take place in a few locations. His camera is always observing the characters as they enter states of hysteria.

Ellen’s hysteria, as she becomes more possessed and connected to the vampire, pulls heavy inspiration in performance from another one of Isabelle Adjani’s cult-classic horror films in “Possession.” She does an absolutely incredible job. Her eyes roll to the back of her head as she cannot resist the control of her “shadow.” However, she is just one of many great actors in this film.

The central couple, as well as Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin as the Harding family, do phenomenal jobs in anchoring the story. When Willem Dafoe’s character Professor Van Franz enters the film, his eccentricities are what carry the film’s latter half.

Unlike the previous Nosferatu films, the first half of Eggers’ tale focuses more on setting up the dynamics between all of the characters. Eggers explores the dynamics between the Hutter and Harding families, the nature of their

Known for its strict attention to detail and remaining historically accurate, Eggers’ adaptation of “Nosferatu” is no different from its predecessors. Set in Germany in 1838, the story depicts Transylvanian vampiric folklore. Its post-Enlightenment philosophy immerses viewers right into the time frame. Von Franz explores a world after skepticism, with great use of theatrics, he contends with the concept of a world in which God is dead and the supernatural occurrences which follow.

Verdict: “Nosferatu” is dark and atmospheric in the way all great horror films are. It draws from the horror directors like Stanley Kubrick and William Friedkin– yet paves a path all of its own. Succumb to the darkness. The film will not disappoint.