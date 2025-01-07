Wrapping up the final days of 2024, Netflix released the highly anticipated season two of “Squid Game.” Ever since its unprecedented first season , the show has created an unwavering impression, breaking records as Netflix’s most-watched show to date. Now, with season two’s recent release the show debuted at #1 in all 93 countries where the streaming service is available.

Gaining traction over the course of season one, the showrunner’s slow but inevitable success in reception has only peaked since then, as it’s remained viral and relevant for over three years since the first season’s release on Sept.17, 2021.

With these circumstances in mind, expectations and anticipation have been building up since Netflix announced season two in June 2022 and the end of filming in 2023. The “Squid Game” phenomenon extends beyond the show’s success as entertainment; the show earned well-deserved appraisal through its awards and nominations from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) to the Golden Globes. The show’s influence further delivers strategic, immersive marketing that delves into fashion, food and brand collaborations, which play into the show’s themes of strategy and capitalism.

In its continuation, the complete storyline of season two is tactically split, with seven episodes released collectively and the other half expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Picking up where the finale of season one ends, the pilot episode follows Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), winner and player 456, plagued by the trauma of being the sole survivor in the midst of a significant decision. He can either Fly out to the United States to reunite with his daughter or stay back to find the organization that hosted the games to shut it down.

The teaser trailer foreshadowed what he would end up choosing, promising to extend the story and take viewers back into the familiarity of the arena with new games and competitors in the balance. The first two-and-a-half episodes are used to set up a thrilling way of getting Gi-hun back in the games.

Set three years after his decision to stay back, the show focuses on the aftermath of the tragic events in season one, answering fans’ long-held questions. Even further, season two explores the backstory of iconic characters like The Recruiter (played by Gong Yoo) and former police detective Hwang Jun-ho (played by Wi Ha-joon).

The series remains loyal to exploring the relationship between debt, labor and the human body under capitalism by continuing this theme outside of the arena. The series still sticks to its iconic elements, revamping The Recruiter’s ddakji game approach by following him outside of the subway platform and revealing more about his character. This scene, referred to as the “bread or lottery” proposition, is layered in its interpretative meaning. The scene reveals his specific philosophy about the people he approaches, using the bread and lottery as a metaphor for the choice he believes they were predestined to make. The majority picked the lottery ticket instead of satisfying their immediate need to eat.

Having these detailed scenes that don’t necessarily push the story forward can be somewhat disappointing for audiences expecting more chaos in the game’s arena. However, it’s refreshing to see more personalized scenes of past characters and to have the necessary background for new characters, creating the emotional attachment that will keep audiences invested in the long run.

Everyone has the option to green light or red light season two. Even with the added rule of competitors voting after every game—despite some depressing odds—the majority rules to play. Racking up 68 million views in its premiere week, the show proves that season three has the potential to continue breaking records.

Verdict: Viewers can expect the continuation of “Squid Game” to enrich the qualities that have made it successful. With added twists in the arena and beyond, the series’ slow pace in exploring personal stories effectively creates emotional connections. The new season will invite binging-watching and raise more eagerness for the arrival of season three.