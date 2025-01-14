Alongside a tirade of new laws going into effect in California, public schools will now have additional instruction on the short and long-term effects of excess alcohol use. Assembly Bill 2865 (A.B. 2865), authored by former Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, will focus on chronic diseases and the mental health problems that can arise from drinking.

Carrillo’s push for this bill is a result of her driving under the influence (DUI) charge in

November 2023, where she was found with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit. She pleaded no contest to the DUI, a legal decision where she accepted the consequences of her actions without formally admitting guilt.

After the ruling and subsequent plea agreement, Carrillo reflected on the role of stress in her actions and expressed regret about not having a better education on alcohol’s effects during her high school years. Her decision to champion A.B. 2865 shows her desire to address the deeper issues behind addiction and substance misuse rather than simply accepting responsibility for her past actions. While her redemption arc is not without controversy, it ultimately highlights how personal mistakes can pave the way for meaningful policy changes.

While A.B. 2865 adds more toward alcohol and narcotics education, it doesn’t address the overarching issues that can be connected to substance abuse. Carrillo told KCAL News how stress led her to develop unhealthy coping mechanisms, like alcohol misuse, which can escalate into addiction adequate support or understanding. Although she denied having an addiction, Carrillo’s acknowledgment of her struggles highlights the importance of addressing mental health challenges early on in schools.

Studies on virtual alcohol education programs show mixed results in terms of effectiveness. Initially, students had a significant reduction in risk of alcohol abuse but this diminished over time. Without ongoing reinforcement and a connection to broader mental health strategies, the impact of these programs is limited.

To create lasting change, education systems must address the root causes of substance misuse, particularly the mental health challenges that drive many young people toward alcohol. Expanding mental health care is a key solution that can be incorporated across all grades, with every teacher equipped to recognize its importance and guide students toward appropriate resources. This approach ensures that students not only understand the dangers of alcohol but also have the support they need to navigate the underlying struggles that lead to substance use.

Carrillo’s own words reinforce this perspective. She reflected on the need for introspection and support, sharing, “I needed to look in the mirror and say, ‘What’s going on, Wendy?’” Her acknowledgment of stress as a contributing factor highlights the importance of teaching young people healthier coping mechanisms. Simply warning students about the dangers of alcohol is not enough. They need tools to navigate life’s challenges without turning to harmful behaviors.

​​Expanding mental health education and resources in schools is a critical step in addressing the deeper issues that A.B. 2865 begins to tackle. California has made progress with laws like Senate Bill 224, which requires mental health education to be included in the health curriculum for grades one through 12. This ensures that students learn about mental health alongside physical health. However, these legislative efforts are often undermined by inconsistent funding and a lack of resources to train staff effectively.

Historically, mental health services in California public schools have relied on general education budgets, leaving districts with unstable and insufficient funding to meet growing demands. While alcohol education programs like those introduced by A.B. 2865 can provide a foundation, they need to be supported by a broader system of resources. Regular training for school counselors, increased funding for mental health services and proactive policies that prioritize students’ overall well-being are essential to making these programs impactful and sustainable.

The success of A.B. 2865 will ultimately depend on how schools implement its requirements and whether they integrate its lessons into a more comprehensive approach. Educating students about alcohol misuse is an important first step, but it goes hand in hand with addressing the root causes of substance abuse, such as mental health struggles. By creating a holistic support system, schools can not only help students avoid the dangers of alcohol misuse, but also provide them with the tools to navigate adversity with resilience and confidence.