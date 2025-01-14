Trader Joe’s (TJ’s), a grocery chain known for its various frozen products, affordable prices and tropical-themed stores, will open three more locations in Tarzana, Northridge and Sherman Oaks in 2025. Growing at a fast rate in Southern California, the company opened eight new locations in 2024, including South Pasadena, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Ladera Ranch, Murrieta, Poway and Santee.

Since opening its first store in Pasadena in 1967, TJ’s has gained widespread popularity for its frozen food selection and affordable produce. According to a 2022 Times survey, TJ’s has the lowest prices in Southern California.

The company also recently gained popularity for its branded merchandise, like its limited-edition “mini” tote bags. Viral social media videos show shoppers stuck in line for hours, then fighting like cats and dogs for a “mini” tote. Resale prices of the bag on eBay have exceeded hundreds of dollars.

The “hype” around shopping at TJ’s is reaching an all-time high as the company’s products have become a part of popular culture. While the grocery chain deserves credit for its budget-friendly prices and marketing strategies, it’s just a grocery store.

Since starting at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), I’ve shopped at TJ’s for its reasonably priced, quality food — a lifesaver for a student on a budget. I also follow accounts on social media that show you how to make meals using different TJ’s products. Many of the brand’s special products, like the chili onion crunch, frozen waffles, bagel sesame seasoning and mini ice-cream cones, have become my favorites.

Not to mention, eating food from TJ’s makes you feel like you’re eating “healthier” — likely due to the company’s genius marketing. For example, I’ve convinced myself that the Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Chili and Lime Flavored is a healthier version of the popular spicy chip brand Takis, and I can quickly finish the entire bag by myself in a few days.

However, while the food options at TJ’s are perfect for college students, shopping at any of their locations often feels like going to war. First, you need to find parking. This usually involves driving into the parking lot and looping around three or more times before finding a space after staring down another driver who was eyeing your spot.

As you look to grab one of the few carts left outside the store and wedged between parked cars, the second challenge has begun: finding a shopping cart. Then, once you enter the store, there are about 100 shoppers already there; it’s a game of skillfully zipping through the aisles to do your shopping. While you decide whether you want the Caesar or Greek salad in the produce area, be prepared to have someone hover over you as they whisper “excuse me” and wait for you to move aside. Finally, when it’s time to pay, you dash to find the shortest cashier line. Then, you need to quickly leave the store and put your groceries in the trunk. As you exit your parking space, a car is already there to take your spot.

Shopping at TJ’s isn’t relaxing, and you can’t spend time browsing through the aisles. Crowding is worse in Riverside since there is only one location, and the two closest stores are in Redlands and Corona. Also, TJ’s curated selection usually doesn’t have everything. I can’t replace my go-to cereal and authentic tortillas with TJ’s odd-tasting options.

Despite these drawbacks, I still propose making an official request on behalf of TJ-loving students for a location near UCR for its unique selections and budget-friendly prices. But, if I’m being picky, the company should consider building larger parking lots to avoid traffic congestion.

I’ll stay a fan as long as TJ’s food is affordable and tasty. Hopefully, TJ’s will heed my advice and expand into the Inland Empire with larger parking lots for a better shopping experience.