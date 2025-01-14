Global temperatures are rising rapidly, with Earth’s surface warming by 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1850 accumulating to 2 degrees Fahrenheit overall. The global warming rate escalated in recent decades, with temperatures rising 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1982. By 2024, the world experienced the warmest year on record, with the global temperature reaching “about 2.65 degrees Fahrenheit (1.47 degrees Celsius) warmer than the mid-19th century average (1850-1900)”

Factors influencing these temperature variations include El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate pattern that involves changes in central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean water temperatures. In 2023, the warm phase of ENSO, known as El Niño, contributed to the increase in global temperature and intensified climate impacts. Wildfires in Alaska burned over 300,000 acres, while Hawaii experienced “the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in over a century” on the island of Maui. Smoke from Canadian wildfires contributed to the air pollution across North America, with New York reporting the worst air quality among major cities worldwide.

The United States (U.S.) government has made progress in addressing the climate crisis both globally and domestically, however these advancements faced reversals under the Trump Administration. In 2017, President Elect Donald Trump announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, the global accord that employs the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Under the agreement, the U.S. had previously submitted a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in which the government committed to reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels, by the year 2025. President-Elect Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement, arguing that it imposed economic burdens while benefiting other countries. The withdrawal officially came into effect on Nov. 4, 2020 before the 2020 election.

President-Elect Trump declared that the U.S. would halt further contributions to the Green Climate Funds, which supported climate initiatives in developing countries. Additionally, the administration rescinded environmental regulations, including limits on carbon emissions from power plants and methane emissions from oil productions, in an effort to promote economic growth. Federal lands were opened for fossil fuel extraction to support coal mining and drilling industries.

After taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden and his administration rejoined the Paris Agreement. The administration pledged to reduce U.S. carbon emission by 61 to 66 percent below 2005 levels by 2035. In addition to rejoining the agreement, the Biden Administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which offered funding and incentives to companies transitioning to clean energy and electricity resources. The act came into effect at the start of 2023.

The recent election has caused climate scientists to speculate that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Agreement for a second time and refute previous climate action initiatives. Scientists claim that the new Trump Administration will push for more gas and oil exploration and impose more tariffs on electric vehicles and solar panels from China. Dan Eberhart, chief executive officer of oil field service company Canary LLC, stated that the U.S. is expected to enter a “drill, baby, drill” philosophy, with an increase in fracking on federal lands and quicker pipeline movements.

Climate change continues to rise, even with policy changes aimed at addressing or disregarding its impact. The shifts in U.S. policy reflect differing priorities between climate action and economic interests. Climate experts suggest that progress in reducing global warming requires specific actions and current efforts, along with potential reversals under the new Trump Administration may hinder mitigation.