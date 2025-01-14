Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): King of Cups

You’re stressed, tired and hangry this week, Capricorn. This is unfortunately unavoidable but try to be civilized to those around you as much as you can.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ten of Cups

Despite busy schedules, make sure to make time for your relationships. If you don’t, your old or new boo will feel some resentment towards you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Four of Swords

You will face exhaustion and burnout this week — make sure to carve out time for rest and relaxation to keep your spirits high.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Eight of Cups

Don’t give up this week, and devote your time to what matters. Escapism can be tempting, but don’t walk away from the things that are important and need to get done.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ace of Swords

Take some time to revisit that old idea this week — you might just have a breakthrough and find success with it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Nine of Swords

Your uneasiness is making you lose precious sleep time, Gemini. The more you worry, the more you essentially are wasting time you could be putting toward soothing your fears.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Two of Cups

Some of your time this week will be spent with a loved one, romantic or otherwise. Set aside time to focus on one another and strengthen your connection instead of going through the motions.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Temperance

You miraculously have time to relax worked into your schedule this week, Leo — nice work! Spend the time doing absolutely whatever it is you want to do.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Three of Cups

A celebration is on the horizon for you, Virgo! Balance is key, however, so make sure to give equal time to both your festivities and relaxations.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Page of Swords

You clearly didn’t properly plan for the week ahead, Libra. Stop making rash decisions, take a breath and direct your energy to where it’s supposed to be going.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Six of Pentacles

Give up some of your time this week to someone who needs help, even if it feels like you’re too busy to do so. Your generosity will spread positivity to those who need some right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Two of Wands

Phew — you’re booked and busy this week. If you don’t manage your time properly and prioritize what’s most important, you’re going to burn out quickly.