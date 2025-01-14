If you’re looking for a quick, but elevated way to get your morning caffeine, check out this chai recipe.

Prep Time/Cook Time: 15 minutes

Serving Size: 4

Tea Ingredients

1 cup water

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons black tea leaves

1 teaspoon grated dried ginger

2 pieces green cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

4-5 cloves

Sugar, to taste

Instructions:

In a saucepan, bring water to boil and add the black tea leaves, dried ginger, green cardamom pods, cinnamon stick and cloves. Let simmer for four to five minutes to infuse the flavors.

Pour in the milk and stir gently. Let the mixture simmer for an additional two to three minutes. Allow it to sit until it comes to a gentle boil.

Add sugar to taste. Adjust the sweetness to your preference.

Turn off the heat, cover the saucepan with a lid and let the tea sit for a minute or two.

Strain the tea with a fine mesh strainer before pouring into cups.

Drink up!





