The adjustment from high school to college can be overwhelming with new schedules, new people, and the pressure of balancing school, social life, and self-care. Luckily, movies and TV shows are comforting companions to viewers, offering laughter during stressful moments, helping people navigate emotions and often providing an escape. These selections not only entertain but also make transitioning to college life easier and more manageable. Here’s a rundown of the best shows and movies to help freshmen adjust to the whirlwind of new experiences that college holds.

“Gilmore Girls”(2000)

“Gilmore Girls” is a perfect show for those adjusting to a new chapters. Its themes of navigating life transitions, forming meaningful relationships and handling complex emotions, helping college students navigate homesickness. The show’s humor and heart offer comfort for those feeling lost or uncertain. The show follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), a mother-daughter duo living in the small, quirky town of Stars Hollow. As they navigate life’s ups and downs, from school to romance, they support each other through all of life’s changes. The bond between the two, full of witty banter and deep emotional moments, delivers laughter and life lessons. The later seasons of “Gilmore Girls” are perfect for college students, as Rory explores her time at university.

“You Again” (2010)

“You Again” hilariously shows how confronting the past can lead to growth, forgiveness and a few good laughs. When protagonist Marni (Kristen Bell) discovers her brother is marrying her high school nemesis, she embarks on a mission to stop the wedding, only to find herself revisiting old rivalries and misunderstandings. College is a time of unexpected life adventures, and this movie is an entertaining way of showcasing that.

“Bob’s Burgers” (2011)

This show follows the Belcher family. Bob Belcher runs a burger restaurant with his wife and three kids. Despite financial struggles and the antics of his eccentric family, Bob remains hopeful and determined to keep his business afloat. “Bob’s Burgers” is about embracing oneself – quirks and all – while learning to navigate challenges with family and friends. It’s a fun, lighthearted show to help audiences de-stress and find comfort in the chaos. This animated sitcom establishes a beautiful family dynamic which leaves its audience feeling a bit homesick in the best way possible.

“Supernatural” (2005)

Although this show is lengthy, it’s a good one. In the show, brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) hunt demons, ghosts and other supernatural creatures as they explore the world. Together, they set out to “Saving people, hunting things. The family business.” “Supernatural” is about perseverance, finding strength in unlikely places and the importance of family. It’s perfect for students who are new to adulthood facing unexpected challenges.

“Pitch Perfect” (2012)

The movie follows Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick), a freshman at Barden University, who reluctantly joins an all-girls a cappella group. Her time with the group leads to both hilarious and heartwarming moments as they compete for the championship. “Pitch Perfect” shows the importance of teamwork, self-expression and making lifelong connections through shared passions. The movie connects with a student who is new to campus life or just learning to balance work and play. It’s a great college movie that captures the experience and nerves that college brings.

“Accepted” (2006)

Nothing is more memorable that the feeling of apprehension while waiting for decision letters from colleges. This movie perfectly captures the fear of being rejected from every college. Bartleby Gaines (Justin Long) who is rejected by every college, creates his own university, South Harmon Institute of Technology, enrolling other students who were also rejected. His new school cultivates a series of hilarious and touching events. “Accepted” is all about embracing oneself and finding belonging, even if it’s not what everyone expects. It’s an ideal watch for first-year students looking for some comedy and a sense of community.!

“Inside Out 2” (2024)

Disney’s beloved “Inside Out” comes back with a sequel where Riley, now a teenager, is facing new challenges. As she goes to hockey camp during the summer before high school, her emotions are put to the test. “Inside Out 2” explores the complexities of growing up, balancing emotions and adjusting to new environments, making it a great reminder to prioritize mental health.

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a fashionable sorority girl, enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend but ends up discovering her own passion for law and proving everyone wrong about her intellect. “Legally Blonde” is a celebration of determination, self-discovery and challenging expectations. Elle Woods is a perfect role model for first-year students who may feel underestimated or unsure of their potential.

“How to Get Away With Murder” (2014)

For those interested in mystery, drama or law, “How to Get Away With Murder” offers plenty of intellectual challenges and unpredictable twists. It also emphasizes the importance of trust, decision-making and navigating complex situations. The series follows Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a brilliant law professor who teaches her students how to defend the guilty, while also dealing with the personal and professional consequences of a high-stakes case. Take caution before watching the show, for it is immensely binge-worthy.

“Monsters University” (2013)

Based on the campus of the University of California, the campus in “Monsters University” sets the stage for adjusting to a new environment. The film successfully demonstrates the idea that success does not always come from following a traditional path. Through Mike and Sulley’s journey at university, the themes of perseverance, collaboration and self-discovery are proven to be critical in overcoming obstacles. The film also has a great college aesthetic from social life aspects to academics.

Navigating the first year of college can be challenging. Thankfully, these shows and movies offer much more than just entertainment. They provide valuable life lessons, humorous escapes and reminders that even the most unexpected journeys foster growth. Whether a student seeks laughter, tears or understanding, these picks are perfect companions for the first-year experience.





