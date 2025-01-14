For more than 30 years, the “Wallace & Gromit” franchise has drawn the attention of fans through its prominent use of eye-catching claymation, interesting characters, witty humor and Buster Keaton-like escapades. The titular characters have embedded themselves within the realm of British pop culture all while being recognized and acclaimed on an international level. Their trajectory is akin to other animated characters such as Mickey Mouse or Snoopy.

Despite the global attention that the franchise received, it went on an almost 20-year hiatus with the two characters’ last cinematic appearance being in 2008. But as 2025 rolled in, the absurd duo made their feature-length film comeback with the release of “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.” Released by Netflix on Jan. 3, 2024 to international audiences, the film sets out to capture what originally drew fans to the series while updating itself for a modern audience.

The film revolves around the eccentric inventor, Wallace, and his mute but comical canine, Gromit. Together, they try to foil the plot of the mastermind criminal penguin known as Feathers McGraw. Feathers, having been busted by the two characters many years ago while trying to steal a diamond, exacts his revenge through robots that Wallace has created with the initial purpose to help Gromit and his community.

As these robots wreak havoc on the streets of Wigan, it is up to Wallace and Gromit to clear their names and stop Feathers McGraw once more. Following the duo, the film introduces new and interesting characters, one of the most important ones being a young and inexperienced constable named Mukherjee. Many of these characters play their own comedic roles in the ensuing state of affairs.

Although the situations in the film are reminiscent of many of its previous installments, this film goes one step further when it comes to highlighting the deep relationship between the two main characters. The film does a superb job demonstrating Wallace and Gromit’s care and admiration for each other. Whether it’s Wallace building robots to help lessen the burdens of Gromit, or Gromit trying to save his owner from the backlash received due to his rogue robots, the extent of the friendship is more visibly displayed than any of their previous outings.

Additionally, the film has underlying motifs surrounding the overreliance of technology, mainly conveying this message through the absurd chaos that Wallace’s robots wreak among the town. Although the film’s slapstick humor seems to overshadow its adult themes, older viewers can still recognize and appreciate them.

While the film is undoubtedly made for a young audience, it can be just as appreciable to older viewers as well. The film’s plot and atmosphere is a tribute to the 1991 film “Cape Fear,” with the conniving penguin, Feathers McGraw, practically being the embodiment of Robert Deniro’s infamous character Max Cady. If that alone isn’t enough for grown-ups to watch the movie, it also sprinkles in subtle humor and pop culture references ranging from mildly smirkable to the more comically inappropriate.

Overall, the film hits its mark when it comes to making its comedic matter and story accessible to viewers of all ages. The film’s distinguished – and almost trademarked – use of claymation should not go unsung. However painstakingly meticulous it might’ve been during production, the film utilizes various earthly tones of clay that makes the film simple, yet easy on the eyes.

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” manages to capture heart and humor despite having a plot that can easily be mistaken for a made-for-TV special. The film’s narrative isn’t as compelling or bombastic as other animated films of the modern era such as “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” or “Spider-man: Across the Spider Verse.” But the story’s simple adventure and the heartwarming chemistry between Wallace and Gromit is compelling enough for viewers to be interested in.

Some of the film’s visual gags may be rewarding to seasoned connoisseurs, yet it is still accessible to those wanting to watch a casual animated adventure. Especially within these months of seasonal melancholy and loneliness, the film reminds people what it means to have companions who will always be there through thick and thin. All in all, the film can be seen as a triumphant rebound for the two characters which can be thoroughly enjoyed regardless of age or familiarity for the franchise.

Verdict: “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” has enough heart and adventure to be consumed by both older fans of the series looking for nostalgia, and newer audiences who will fall in love with the antics of this beloved duo.