Directed by Gia Coppola, “The Last Showgirl,” follows Shelly (Pamela Anderson) as a Las Vegas showgirl whose show, after 30 years of performing, abruptly closes — forcing her to forge a path for her future. The film explores the price that women pay for their beauty and careers. This theme of sacrifice is pervasive throughout the film’s runtime, allowing the audience to connect to Shelly.

The film highlights Pamela Anderson’s acting skills. For years, she was known as a “sex symbol.” particularly in the 90s following her performance in “Baywatch.” But with “The Last Showgirl,” the audience can see a very different side of Anderson. It’s not hard to see why her performance in this film was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Shelly’s best friend, Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis) is a waitress at a nearby casino and, like Shelly, a former dancer. Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka also appear in the film, playing as the new generation of showgirls whom Shelly guides.

As the film progresses, Shelly struggles to face the reality that her days as a showgirl are coming to an end. With an 89-minute runtime, this film is a character study, which allows viewers to see fleshed out versions of the character’s personalities and motivations.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw cinematography allows the film to stand out, displaying incredible progression from their last credited film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In most films where Las Vegas is portrayed, viewers see the bright lights and the grand scale of Vegas as if it were the most amazing city in the world. In this film, however, Las Vegas is shown differently. The city is scaled down and highlights the working class — the people who are trying to live day to day trying to make ends meet.

The film is also presented with a dirty and grainy look, which adds authenticity to the production value of the film itself. In the club where Shelly and the rest of the dancers work, the audience gets a sense that the environment is very beatdown and old, helping the audience to get a feeling of where the characters stand.

In a Q&A livestream that was included in an early screening of the film with Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis, the two actresses shared their insight on the making of this film and their connection with the characters they played. During this Q&A, they emphasized that the story feels personal to them.

Verdict: Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl” is a beautiful independent film telling the stories of real people who are just trying to make it and find their place in the world. It is a one-of-a-kind film.





