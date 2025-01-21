California’s Assembly Bill 1775 (A.B. 1775) has introduced cannabis cafes, where people can now legally enjoy cannabis alongside food, drinks and live entertainment in designated spaces. The law, written by Assemblyman Matt Haney, allows cannabis retailers and businesses to create social spots for cannabis use as long as they have approval from local jurisdictions. While these cafes offer the potential for economic growth, the lack of cohesive regulation and risks to public health — including secondhand smoke exposure and increased accessibility — raise concerns about their broader impact.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval of A.B. 1775 marks a departure from his 2022 veto of a similar bill, which he rejected over concerns about employee safety from secondhand smoke. The only difference with this version is a requirement for businesses to inform employees about the risks of secondhand smoke exposure. However, it does not mandate additional safeguards, such as improved ventilation or designated non-smoking areas, leaving significant gaps in workplace safety and raising questions about whether this change is enough to reduce the risks.

The growing inconsistency in California’s cannabis and drug use policies further complicates A.B. 1775. Just months prior, Gov. Newsom held different ideas when he enacted an emergency ban on industrial hemp products exceeding the 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limits. Hemp products, distinct from cannabis due to their lower THC levels, have long been marketed as non-intoxicating alternatives. Yet, health incidents stemming from misrepresented hemp products have driven the ban. A 2017 study revealed products containing more than one percent of THC, the compound in cannabis that creates the feeling of being “high.”

Gov. Newsom’s conflicting moves — supporting cannabis cafes while cracking down on hemp products — shows California’s inconsistent regulatory approach. These back-and-forths emphasize the challenges of creating policies within a rapidly growing industry, given how the research surrounding cannabis is constantly changing. The push toward cannabis cafes is likely only the first step in many changes to come, especially since these establishments are modeled after Amsterdam-style coffee shops where individuals can also purchase “medicinal mushrooms.”

The economic opportunities within the cannabis industry cannot completely be ignored. The

U.S. cannabis market is projected to have a $112.4 billion economic impact in 2024, and California alone has brought in over $6 billion in tax revenue since legalization. These cafes could generate additional revenue and attract new consumers, especially in urban centers where social spaces are highly valued.

This high revenue can come at the cost of physical wellbeing and safely cultivated cannabis. The danger can be seen through the prevalence of vape cartridges as more individuals believe they are a safer alternative. However, studies in 2024 found that several of these vapes were revealed to have brain-damaging pesticides within them, emphasizing how little is known about the safe consumption of cannabis.

Additionally, college towns and urban centers — where cannabis cafes are likely to thrive — already experience high rates of marijuana use among young adults. Studies show that 25 percent of college students use marijuana monthly, with many beginning use during their college years. Increased access through nearby cafes could normalize frequent use, making cannabis dependence more common among these vulnerable populations.

Secondhand smoke remains another significant concern which has not been properly addressed by this bill. Research shows nonsmokers exposed to secondhand cannabis smoke face a 20 percent to 30 percent higher risk of lung cancer. While A.B. 1775 includes provisions to inform employees of these risks, it fails to address health implications for patrons and nearby residents. The social nature of these cafes may also unintentionally encourage habitual use. Although not everyone who uses cannabis develops an addiction, data shows that 14.2 million people in the U.S. met the criteria for cannabis use disorder in 2020. Severe cases of the disorder negatively affect their personal, academic and professional lives.

California’s decision to legalize cannabis cafes reflects the state’s broader acceptance of marijuana use. However, the conflicting policies like promoting consumption lounges while restricting hemp products suggest a lack of thought behind the strategy. Moreover, gaps in understanding the science behind cannabis and regulatory oversight for newer products make navigating this industry more challenging. Without a clear and balanced plan, California risks prioritizing economic gains at the expense of public health, creating unintended consequences for its residents and communities.