*Spoilers*

In the highly anticipated ninth episode of “Abbott Elementary’s” fourth season, which aired on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 on ABC, blends the show’s heartfelt humor with the antics of the Paddy’s Pub gang. The result: an interesting, but entertaining experience.

The episode begins as Principal Ava announces the arrival of the volunteers sent by the district. However, these volunteers end up being the chaotic and self-centered owners of Paddy’s Pub – Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), whose comedically criminal activities — such as illegally dumping trash — lead them to fulfill community service hours.

Although it is an “Abbott Elementary” episode, audiences still experience the self-serving nature of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as each member of the gang is partnered with a staff member: Charlie with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Dee with Janine (Quinta Brunson), Mac with Principal Ava (Janelle James) and Frank with Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Dennis, on the other hand, didn’t really play a role in this episode, as he tries to avoid the camera pointing at him — consistent with the mockumentary style of the show.

Each volunteer member brings out their own chaotic behaviors. Charlie, known for his inability to read, becomes a priority for Melissa and Barbara as they try to teach him basic reading. Jacob also helps him, but his role is pretty lackluster and out of place. Dee, paired up with Janine, is initially friendly at first, as she discovers that her co-worker went to the Pennsylvania State University and formed a bond with her. Eventually, when Dee meets Gregory, Janine’s boyfriend, her true colors show as her self-centered and vindictive attitude takes over.

Meanwhile, Frank — paired with Mr. Johnson and Gregory — are tasked to work on compost and must fix the “raccoon situation.” In the old-fashioned-Frank-Reynolds way, he mischievously hides the fact that he was eating the compost. Sadly though, his screen time is pretty short. While Mac works for Principal Ava, he tries his best to have her sign the paper so the gang can end their community service time early. However, Ava outsmarts him by playing the same game he does.

Overall, hardcore fans of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will enjoy this episode, but new viewers should know that it’s not the full dose of the gang’s chaotic behavior. The humor had to be toned down to fit “Abbott Elementary’s” heartfelt style. While the characters stay true to their attitude, viewers should remember that, at the end of the day, it’s an “Abbott Elementary” episode. In the end, it’s still worth watching to see Charlie finally get the ability to read after all those years.





