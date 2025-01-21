Founded in 1906 by Alfred Van Cleef and Estelle Arpels, Van Cleef and Arpels came to be one of the most iconic names in luxury jewelry. The brand’s original location still remains at 22 Place Vendôme in Paris and reflects the brand’s dedication to luxury and craftsmanship. Both founders came from families with a deep-rooted foundation in jewelry making, ensuring a heritage of optimal quality and artistry. From its beginnings, the fashion house distinguished itself with its exceptional creations.

The brand drew significant inspiration from oriental art in the 1920s, influenced by the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, which sparked a wave of orientalism across Europe. This influenced Van Cleef and Arpels to incorporate Egyptian, Japanese, Chinese and Indian motifs in their designs. These influences were seen in masterpieces like the Peony Clip, inspired by Princess Faiza of Egypt in 1937. The brand expanded its reach over time, creating jewelry for prominent figures such as Edward VII and designing notable pieces for the wedding of Fawzia of Egypt and Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran. These include the collaret for Queen Nazli of Egypt and a tiara for the Princess.

In 1967, Van Cleef and Arpels crafted the coronation crown for Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, further solidifying their reputation. A year later the fashion house introduced its most iconic design, the Alhambra collection. The Alhambra long necklace is made up of 20 clover shaped motifs, encompassing the brand’s nature-inspired elegance.

Inspired by the four leaf clovers, tokens of luck, these motifs became the signature of Van Cleef and Arpels, with the Alhambra collection symbolizing love, good fortune and timeless elegance. Crafted and introduced in 1968, the Alhambra collection drew a connection to nature with its vibrant gemstones and focused on the natural works that appealed to diverse audiences.

Modern pop culture continues to celebrate Van Cleef and Arpels. Artists like Peso Pluma showcased the Alhambra collection in music videos. Other male celebrities like Drake and Lebron James wear the brand’s creations, challenging gender norms.

Van Cleef and Arpels’ high price point makes the jewelry very exclusive and inaccessible to many. This results in a high demand for dupes, in which social media platforms are playing a significant role in promoting the replicas of the Alhambra collection, making dupes more socially acceptable. The vintage appeal of the brand’s designs is synonymous with the old money aesthetic, and dupes allow individuals to participate in these trends without the hefty price tag. The fashion house’s history with royalty contributes to its allure and its premium prices.

The brand’s popularity varies across different regions, influenced by the fashion trends and cultural preferences. Van Cleef and Arpels has strong influence and popularity in the Middle East, where the Alhambra collection resonates deeply due to the cultural traditions of gifting jewelry in this region.

Van Cleef and Arpels represents luxury and artistry in jewelry, despite the price point limiting accessibility. The rise in dupes and social media’s influence has broadened the brand’s appeal, and the fashion house continues to captivate global audiences with its themes of luck, love and nature.



