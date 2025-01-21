Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Hierophant

You don’t need to conform for people to love you. While traditions are important, you have the freedom to challenge the status quo.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Hanged Man

Although it can be scary, open yourself to new perspectives in your life. Seeing things from one perspective won’t let you experience life as fully as you can.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): King of Swords

Aries, you aren’t manipulating people into being your friends. They want to be around you and you don’t have to stress every second that you’re doing and saying the right thing.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Five of Cups

You are not a disappointment, Taurus, and failure doesn’t mean it’s the end. Forgive yourself for past actions and don’t be so pessimistic.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Four of Cups

Taking time for yourself doesn’t mean you’re withdrawing. People will still think you’re involved and thoughtful even if you aren’t in constant communication with them.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Eight of Swords

Cancer, you are your own harshest critic, but others don’t view you that way. Let your negative thoughts go and be open to compliments and praise from others.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Knight of Cups

Nothing is out of reach if you truly want it. Don’t listen to people telling you that things are unrealistic if it’s what your heart truly desires.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Chariot

A lack of direction in your current life can be frustrating, but it does not define you. You can find success wherever the wind takes you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Judgement

Ignoring the call doesn’t mean it would go away, Libra. Many heroes in the stories don’t want to be the chosen one, but they have to lean into it anyways, and so do you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Nine of Wands

You’re scared that even if you put in your best effort, you’ll fail. But you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Seven of Pentacles

Don’t be so stressed about the long-term. College is a time to be figuring out your life, not stressing about where you’re going to retire.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, don’t worry about being over-committed to things. You just have to split your time wisely between all of your responsibilities, and it will all work out in the end.