Prep Time/Cook Time: 30 Minutes

Serving Size: 2 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cans of tuna in water

1 celery stalk

1 tomato

1 carrot

¼ red onion

½ cucumber

¼ cup sweet corn

½ lemon

¾ teaspoon fresh dill

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

3 tablespoons mayo

1 teaspoon chipotle mayo

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon butter

Colby jack cheese (Or cheese of choice)

Sourdough bread

Instructions:

Begin by draining the water from the tuna cans and placing the tuna into a bowl. Stir the tuna into itself until the tuna is in uniform shreds.

Finely dice the celery, tomato, carrot, red onion, cucumber and dill. Add the diced vegetables and the sweet corn into the tuna bowl.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the bowl. Add salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste. Add both mayos and dijon mustard to the bowl; stir to combine.

Set the bowl aside and butter all sides of the sourdough. Heat up a pan and add the remaining butter to it.

Add the buttered sourdough to the pan and lay slices of cheese on both slices of bread.

Let the slices of cheese slightly melt before adding tuna to one of the slices. Once tuna is added to the bread, place the other slice on top and cover with a pot lid to allow the cheese to melt completely.

Remove from the pan, serve on a plate and enjoy!