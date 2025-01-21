On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeo’s detainment was extended. He had been arrested on Jan. 15, 2025 for his declaration of martial law. Previously, law enforcements were not able to formally arrest President Yoon on the grounds that the warrant used on Dec. 27 was not viable. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while having a foothold on the investigation, did not have jurisdiction over the law enforcement, thus unable to provide a legal warrant.

Following this, the Seoul Western District Court deliberated for eight hours before providing law enforcement with an arrest warrant, expressing that President Yoon is a threat to destroying evidence. On Jan. 15, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean President arrested. Since being apprehended, his team of lawyers has been attempting to challenge the arrest warrant.

After the announcement of his extended detainment on Sunday, Jan 19, at 3 a.m. Korean Standard Time, a large group of supporters protested his release and removal of the extension. Dozens of supporters were detained after they stormed the court and smashed windows. Some were able to venture into the court and utilized fire extinguishers and threw objects around the hallways and court rooms.

The police were able to restore order around hours later, with about 46 arrests and nine police officers injured.