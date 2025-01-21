After 470 days of genocide, negotiation efforts between Hamas and Israel have resulted in a temporary ceasefire. In the first phase of this three phase plan, on Sunday, Jan 19, 2024 three Israeli hostages were exchanged for approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners of war.

The start of this ceasefire was set to begin on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Gaza time, however, the plan was delayed by three hours by Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mediated by the United States (U.S), Qatar, and Egypt, this ceasefire mirrors a three-phase deal proposed by Former President Joe Biden eight months ago in May 2024; it calls for the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners of war and an end to all fighting in Gaza for 42 days (six weeks).

Former President Biden explained in his farewell address, “This plan was developed and negotiated by my team and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That’s why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed.”

A reporter in the audience asked who in the history books would be credited with orchestrating this ceasefire, and the former President responded, “Is that a joke?”

President Donald Trump — inaugurated into office for the second time yesterday, Jan. 20, 2024 — was quick to claim credit for the ceasefire in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. President Trump shared his pleasure with the agreement, “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies.”

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

The first stage of the ceasefire will last six weeks; during this time, 33 of the remaining 98 Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for the return of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees — the exact number of Palestinians who will be released has yet to be revealed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Palestinian prisoners will be released for Israeli captives according to a ratio agreed upon by both sides and international mediators in Doha, Qatar. Al Jazeera reported that “110 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life [in prison] by Israeli courts will be exchanged for nine ill and wounded Israeli captives. In addition, Israeli men over the age of 50 will be released in exchange for Palestinian captives at a ratio of 1:3 for those sentenced for life sentences, and 1:27 for those serving other sentences.”

One hour before the ceasefire was set to take effect, PM Netanyahu announced that it would not begin until Hamas provided Israel with a list of the names for the first three hostages being released. On Sunday, his office released a statement: “The prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m., will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide.”

Hamas has assured their commitment to the ceasefire deal and claimed that any delays in disclosing the names of the hostages was the result of “technical field reasons.” They have reportedly released a list of names of the three hostages set to be freed first. In a statement, Hamas said “as part of the … prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigade decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today,” giving the names of three women — Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

Shortly after the ceasefire deadline, Israeli warplanes and artillery attacked the northern and central areas of Gaza. The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reported that at least eight were killed and dozens more were wounded by this Israeli attack. Israeli military spokespeople proclaimed that Israel would continue to attack Gaza as long as Hamas did not meet its obligations under the ceasefire.

At least an additional 19 Palestinians were killed during the nearly three hour delay before the ceasefire took effect at 11:15 a.m. Gaza time on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Lead U.S. negotiator Brett McGurk explained that after the initial hostage releases on Sunday afternoon, the accords call for four more female hostages to be released after a week, followed by the release of three further hostages for every week thereafter.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that there would be “all hell to pay” if the hostages were not freed by his inauguration on Jan. 20.

In the first phase, the Israeli army is set to “move out of populated areas to the edges of the Gaza Strip,” allowing for some displaced Palestinians to return, and begin the process of rebuilding their homes. During phase one, Israel will not fully withdraw from Gaza, and plans to maintain a security buffer zone within Gaza along the perimeter.

Phase one also calls for Israel to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, a belt across the center of the Gaza Strip where Israeli troops cleared out the Palestinian population and set up bases. This belt has allowed Israel to control the movement of Palestinians into northern Gaza, search people fleeing from the north and bar anyone from entering northern Gaza.

Within the first week of the ceasefire, Israeli troops are supposed to withdraw from Rasheed Street — the main north to south coastal road — opening up the route for Palestinians looking to return to their homes in the north. With most of Gaza’s population currently displaced into tent camps, Palestinians are desperate to return to their homes, looking to rebuild their homes that were destroyed or damaged by Israel’s campaign. By day 22 of the ceasefire, Israel is set to withdraw from the entire Netzarim Corridor.

16 days after the beginning of phase one, phase two negotiations are planned to begin. Also set to last six weeks, phase two will see the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a yet-to-be negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners, as well as the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza strip.

Plans for the negotiation of Phase three have yet to be released, however preliminary proposals show the exchange of deceased Palestinian’s for deceased Israeli hostages, an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, reopening of Gazzan border crossing, and the implementation of a reconstruction plan for the destroyed Gaza Strip.

Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, explained that the likelihood of this agreement lasting beyond its initial six-week phase is presently “the big unknown.”

Experts have shared concerns that PM Netanyahu, who has resisted a ceasefire for months and pledged to destroy Hamas, will resume violence as soon as Israeli hostages are recovered. International Crisis croup expert on Israel-Palestine Mairav Zonszein told Al Jazeera, “Israel is very good at breaking ceasefires and making it appear that it wasn’t its fault.”

In opposition to this ceasefire deal, Israeli minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside two other Israeli ministers from the Jewish Power party — a far-right, nationalist religious party — have resigned from the Israeli government.

This deal comes after 15 months of violence. In this time, Israel has killed over 46,000 Palestinians. According to the United Nations (UN), approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced from their home and “forced to move to avoid Israeli military operations. Many have been displaced repeatedly, some 10 times or more.”

Satellite images show how Israel’s military brigade has decimated Gaza — destroying buildings, roads, homes, and everything in between. Around 60 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Israel’s relentless carpet bombing has cut Gaza off from water, collapsed healthcare services and waste systems and has also resulted in extreme environmental and health risks for residents.

The World Bank has estimated nearly $18.5 billion in damage from just the first four months of war. If the Israeli blockade of Gaza continues, the UN estimates that it could take 350 years to rebuild Gaza. All estimates of damages are according to satellite data; experts will not be able to assess the full extent of the damage until fighting ends and inspectors have full access to the territory.

Despite the “critical humanitarian conditions,” Palestinian families are eager to return and rebuild their homes. Um Mohammed Hanoun — displaced from Al-Karama neighborhood in central Gaza — shared, “My plan is to remove the rubble, set up a tent on my land, and live there … All I care about is seeing my home. I hope that Gaza will be rebuilt to the way it was, and that our lives will return to what they were.”

Similarly, Sami Abu Tahoun, a child displaced from Gaza city described how he had not seen his father since the conflict ensued. He hopes to return home, stating, “I want to go back to Gaza City for one reason, and that’s to see my father.” Like Abu Tahoun, Ayman Abu Radwan was also forced to leave his home in Gaza city for a tattered tent in the south.

Abu Radwan described, “We want to think now about our future. Enough death and destruction … We are tired. We have endured the full heat of summer, and the frost and cold of winter. Children are dying. Every night, I am woken up by the cries of a two-week-old baby shivering from the cold. I hope that our conditions will improve. We deserve a better life than this.”

Mohammed al-Quqa — displaced from al-Shari refugee camp — explained how even though the violence is over, “the greatest suffering will be the psychological situation. The war has been long, and our families, our children, have witnessed things they should never have seen.”